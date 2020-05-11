In this April 28, 1955 file photo actor and singer Eddie Constantine kisses his new wife Helene Mussel for the photographers surrounding during the In...
In this April 28, 1955 file photo actor and singer Eddie Constantine kisses his new wife Helene Mussel for the photographers surrounding during the International Film festival in Cannes, France. It is one of the indelible moments the Cannes Film Festival has created throughout its history, and more were likely to be made when it opened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. This year's festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Babout, File)
In this May 2, 1955 file photo film star Elizabeth Taylor and her husband, producer Mike Todd are surrounded by photographers at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. It is one of the indelible moments the Cannes Film Festival has created throughout its history, and more were likely to be made when it opened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. This year's festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Babout, File)
In this April 25, 1956 file photo actress Kim Novak is hustled through the crowd of media to attend an evening performance, during the Cannes Film Festival. It is one of the indelible moments the Cannes Film Festival has created throughout its history, and more were likely to be made when it opened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. This year's festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo, File)
In this May 13, 1961 file photo Sidney Poitier, centre, appears at the Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France, for the showing of his film "A Raisin in the Sun,". At right is actress Jean Seberg. (AP Photo, File)
In this May 13, 1965 file photo film festival jury members Andre Maurois, Olivia de Havilland and Rex Harrison pose on the roof of the festival hall at Cannes, France. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File)
In this May 21, 1965 file photo press photographers surround Swiss-born actress Ursula Andress on the Croisette seafront, Cannes, after her arrival to attend the International Film Festival. (AP Photo/Levy, File)
In this May 11,1962 file photo actress Natalie Wood poses for an unidentified U.S. sailor on La Croisette, Cannes, upon her arrival at the Cannes Film Festival in France. Natalie appears in West Side Story. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
In this May 8, 1966 file photo actress Macha Meril peers into the lens of the camera as she is filmed by Orson Welles during the garden party of the Cannes Film Festival at the Mandelieu Golf Club. (AP Photo/Jean Jacques Levy, File)
In this May 9, 1966 file photo actor Michael Caine poses with a group of girls after his press conference on the roof of the Film Festival Palace during the Cannes Film Festival in France. He is promoting his movie Alfie which went on the win the Special Jury Prize. (AP Photo/Jean Jacques Levy, File)
In this May 19, 1969 file photo actress and singer Jane Birkin, seated, and American actor Michael Dunn, pose on the beach at Cannes, France, where they are attending the Cannes Film Festival. The two actors play the leading roles in Bob Zaguri's French entry, "Trop Petit, Mon Ami." (AP Photo/Raoul Fornezza, File)
In this May 7, 1972 file photo actor Robert Redford and director Sydney Pollack on the Croisette Boulevard in Cannes, before they presented their film 'Jeremiah Johnson' at the International Film Festival in Cannes, France. (AP Photo/Levy, File)
In this May 5, 1971 file photo musician John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono walk on the Croisette in Cannes. They are presenting their films "Apothesis" and " The Fly" at the 25th Cannes International Film Festival. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, File)
In this May 15, 1972 file photo Master of suspense film director Alfred Hitchcock pedals his bicycle to the Cannes international film festival in Cannes, France. (AP Photo, File)
In this May 15, 1974 file photo actor Jack Nicholson and producer Gerald Ayres pose together during the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, where they present the American entry "The Last Detail." (AP Photo, File)
In this May 13, 1976 file photo actress Charlotte Rampling and American playwright Tennessee Williams share a joke in Cannes, where they are both members of the Jury of the Cannes International Film Festival. (AP Photo/Jean Jacques Levy, File)
In this May 17, 1976 file photo director and actor Dennis Hopper arrives at the Festival Palace to present "Tracks" at Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich, File)
In this May 25, 1976 file photo actors Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro pose together before the presentation of their motion picture "Taxi Driver," at the Cannes Film Festival in France. (AP Photo, File)
In this May 20, 1977 file photo Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose documentary film "Pumping Iron" is to be presented at the Cannes Film Festival, is showing off his body for an appreciative beach audience in Cannes, France. (AP Photo, File)
In this May 20, 1977 file photo, Roger Moore, alias British secret agent James Bond, is accompanied by co-star Barbara Bach as they arrive for the screening of "The Spy Who Loved Me" at the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera. (AP Photo, File)
In this May 29, 1978 file photo director Martin Scorsese, left, and producer Robbie Robertson are shown in the French Riviera in Cannes, France, where they will present "Last Waltz" at the 31st Cannes International Film Festival. (AP Photo, File)
In this May 19, 1979 file photo actor Richard Gere arrives to promote Terrence Malick's "Day of Heaven" at the Cannes International Film Festival. (AP Photo/Levy, File)
In this May 13, 1979 file photo actress Joan Collins in Cannes to present The Bitch a Brent Walker film for the 32nd International Film Festival in Cannes. (AP Photo/ Jean Jacques Levy, File)
In this May 21,1982 file photo actors Klaus Kinski, I Claudia Cardinal and German director Werner Herzog pose at the Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France, for the presentation of the German entry of "Fitzcarraldo,". (AP Photo, File)
In this May 7, 1983 file photo actor Jerry Lewis, right, with French actor Pierre Richard. (AP Photo/J Langevin, File)
In this May 13, 1986 file photo singer Grace Jones makes a popular appearance with Press photographers in Cannes, during the 39th film festival . (AP Photo, File)
CANNES, France (AP) —
Arnold Schwarzenegger flexing for onlookers on the beach. Alfred Hitchcock riding his bike on the docks. John Lennon and Yoko Ono strolling along the Croisette. A beaming Sidney Poitier arriving at the Cannes premiere of “A Raisin in the Sun” in 1961.
These are some of the indelible moment created at the Cannes Film Festival over the years. New ones won’t be added to the festival’s storied history this month; the festival has been postponed indefinitely, part of the worldwide shutdowns meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The Associated Press culled its archives to find images of Cannes in its enduring glory. They reflect Cannes in a different era, with photographers shooting much closer than in recent years. The images reflect an intimacy and accessibility to the stars that, even before the virus, has been difficult to achieve.
The festival’s 73rd edition won't kick off as planned on Tuesday, but movie lovers can be transported through the black-and-white images to some of the earlier editions that featured early career appearances by Robert Redford, Olivia de Havilland, Jack Nicholson, Kim Novak, Michael Caine, Martin Scorsese and many more.