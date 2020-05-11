TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to media reports, President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) second-term inaugural speech on May 20 will maintain a stable and consistent approach to cross-strait policies, upholding the concept of “adhering to but not advancing principles" proposed in the past.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and government officials pointed out on Monday (May 11) that Taiwan's outstanding epidemic prevention performance as well as its post-crisis outlook will both be mentioned by President Tsai, CNA reported.

The Presidential Office stated on Sunday that it will hold a press conference Monday morning to explain plans for the inauguration ceremony. Due to coronavirus concerns, it will not be a large-scale event, and there will no foreign guests, with leaders from diplomatic allies and friendly countries sending their congratulations via video messages, the office said.

After taking the oath of office at the Presidential Hall at 9 a.m., President Tsai is expected to give a speech at the Taipei Guest House.

In addition, media reports claim that President Tsai is to have Chen Chu (陳菊) and Tsai Chung-yi (蔡崇義) take up the positions of Control Yuan president and vice president respectively; while DPP chairman Zhuo Jung-tai (卓榮泰) will allegedly assume the role of vice president of the Examination Yuan.

Regarding the claim that she will take over as Control Yuan president, Chen pointed out at an unrelated press conference Monday (May 11) morning that President Tsai had the authority to assign her to the position but that she had not been notified of this appointment. Zhuo responded to reporters inquiring about these personnel rumors, saying it was “fake news.”

Presidential Office staff stated that if there were personnel changes in the Tsai administration, they would publicly announce them.