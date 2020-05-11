  1. Home
  2. Business

Demand for Taiwan-made masks surges as Chinese masks fail to meet standards

Taiwan has been flooded with orders despite export ban on surgical masks

  422
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/11 14:43
Surgical masks 

Surgical masks  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has seen soaring demand for its surgical masks as the coronavirus virus rages despite the fact that the export ban on the protective gear has not been lifted.

Many countries have turned to Taiwan for medical supplies following complaints of defective masks and testing kits imported from China. The Taiwan Trade Center in Vancouver received requests to purchase 10 million surgical masks from Taiwanese manufacturers after Canada reported that 8 million Chinese N95 respirators were found to be substandard, wrote Liberty Times.

According to the trade office, the North American country has expressed an interest in Taiwan’s face masks and gloves, but orders of masks will not be processed until export restrictions are lifted. The ban, imposed in January, has been extended until the end of June.

Officials revealed that the authorities have been inundated with inquiries about surgical mask procurement, but such medical supplies are shipped to countries worldwide through medical aid, not by commercial sale, according to Liberty Times. Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) has said the decision to end the ban is in the hands of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), wrote UDN.

Taiwan has continued to ramp up its mask production capacity, with 17.5 million units being churned out daily. Countries, including the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Turkey, Spain, the UK, Belgium, and Germany, have complained about faulty medical products from China, as the country aggressively engaged in “mask diplomacy” after it emerged from the Wuhan virus crisis.
mask
surgical mask
face mask
coronavirus
COVID-19
Wuhan virus

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to see largest gas price hike in 8 years on Monday
Taiwan to see largest gas price hike in 8 years on Monday
2020/05/10 17:52
Taiwan Taxi offers NT$2.5 million in vouchers to medical workers
Taiwan Taxi offers NT$2.5 million in vouchers to medical workers
2020/05/10 17:12
Taiwan set to revive tourism as coronavirus eases
Taiwan set to revive tourism as coronavirus eases
2020/05/10 16:24
Taiwan records zero coronavirus cases for third straight day
Taiwan records zero coronavirus cases for third straight day
2020/05/10 14:32
Wearing masks key to Taiwan's pandemic prevention success: CECC
Wearing masks key to Taiwan's pandemic prevention success: CECC
2020/05/10 14:05