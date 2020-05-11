TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (May 11) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) but one new death.

During his daily press conference on Monday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus for the fourth day in a row, but one new death, bringing the death toll to seven. The deceased, case No. 197, was a man in his 40s who had contracted the disease while visiting family in the U.S. for 10 days in early March.

The man returned to Taiwan on March 18, first developed a fever on March 19, and sought medical treatment on March 21. He was diagnosed on March 24 and was admitted admitted into a hospital isolation ward.

On March 28, he was transferred to an intensive care unit due to severe respiratory symptoms and was placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) life support. According to the CECC, the man died from multiple organ failure on May 10.

The CECC announced that they have received 267 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Sunday (May 10). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 67,400 tests for COVID-19, with 66,298 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 29 days. Out of 440 total confirmed cases, 349 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's Goodwill Fleet.

Up until now, only seven patients have succumbed to the disease, while 368 have been released from hospital isolation.