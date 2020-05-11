Representatives from NCKU, companies, government agencies, and research institutions pose for a photo at Sunday's launch ceremony. (Executive Yuan... Representatives from NCKU, companies, government agencies, and research institutions pose for a photo at Sunday's launch ceremony. (Executive Yuan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the coronavirus pandemic creates headwinds for many industries in Taiwan, a Tainan university is set to lead an innovation ecosystem in which the government and top tech startups will connect to build innovative momentum and prepare for a business landscape altered by the pandemic and extreme climate change.

The Shalun Ecocity Initiative was launched on Sunday (May 10) by National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), with more than 70 representatives from industries, academia, and government institutions in attendance, according to an NCKU press release. Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) took part in the launch, pointing to an urgent need to invest in resources and talent to boost economic growth in southern Taiwan.

Meanwhile, construction on the Shalun Smart Green Energy Science City in Tainan is underway and set to integrate 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and information technology into the applications of smart healthcare, green energy, circular economy, and future transportation. Chen believes that the initiative can complement the science city and that together, they could bring together entrepreneurial teams from Taiwan and around the world to promote innovation and new applications and give local small- and medium-sized enterprises a competitive edge.

Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黄偉哲) expressed hope that the science city would become an important base for solar power, wind power, and green architecture in Taiwan and thanked the university for connecting key parties to back the plan.

Over 24 companies from Taiwan, Japan, the United States, and Canada will be joining the initiative and a new platform that supports the mission, according to the press release. Representatives from the university, companies, government agencies, and research institutions gathered together to exchange their ideas and visions on the circular economy, green energy, smart healthcare, and future transportation after the launch ceremony that day.

Workshops organized by NCKU are also in the pipeline to boost innovation and remove policy hurdles.



NCKU President Dr. Huey-Jen Jenny Su (蘇慧貞) explains initiative at Sunday's launch ceremony. (Taiwan News photo)