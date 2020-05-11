  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Hong Kong Film Awards winner Ip Man 4 back to Taiwan Friday

3 award-winning Hong Kong blockbusters returning to screens in Taiwan

  119
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/11 13:30
The award-winning film Ip Man 4 will return to Taiwan (Sky Films photo)

The award-winning film Ip Man 4 will return to Taiwan (Sky Films photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three award-winning Hong Kong blockbusters will return to Taiwan's cinemas on Friday (May 15).

The 39th Hong Kong Film Awards announced the winners via a virtual ceremony on May 6 due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, according to Sky Films. Three of the award-winning movies, "Ip Man 4: The Finale," "The White Storm 2: Drug Lords," and "Fagara," will have a second run in Taiwanese theaters this Friday (May 15).

"Ip Man 4 The Finale" has made NT$1.8 billion (USD $6 million) at the Taiwanese box office since its release on Dec. 19 last year. At the Hong Kong Film Awards, it won recognition for Best Action Choreography, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound Design.


The White Storm 2: Drug Lords (Sky Films photo)

The action drama "The White Storm 2: Drug Lords," starring superstars Andy Liu (劉德華) and Louis Koo (古天樂), received the award for Best Visual Effects.

Best Art Direction went to domestic drama Fagara (花椒之味), directed by Cheung Siu-hong (張兆康) and starring Hong Kong actress Sammi Cheng (鄭秀文) and Taiwanese actress Megan Lai (賴雅妍).

The three films will be shown at Show Time Cinema in Taipei, Taichung, and Chiayi City. For more information, please visit the official Facebook page.


(Sky Films photo)


(Youtube)
Hong Kong Film Awards
Fagara
The White Storm 2 Drug Lords
Ip Man 4
cinema
movie

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Film Festival releases unconventional poster
Taipei Film Festival releases unconventional poster
2020/05/04 11:24
Movie theater in Taipei halts operations due to pandemic
Movie theater in Taipei halts operations due to pandemic
2020/04/23 17:45
Taiwanese film director sentenced to 4 years in prison
Taiwanese film director sentenced to 4 years in prison
2020/04/14 16:45
Black-and-white version of Oscars Best Feature 'Parasite' to be released in Taiwan
Black-and-white version of Oscars Best Feature 'Parasite' to be released in Taiwan
2020/02/11 16:47
Two Ang Lee movies rated among 100 greatest
Two Ang Lee movies rated among 100 greatest
2020/01/19 16:25