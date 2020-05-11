The award-winning film Ip Man 4 will return to Taiwan (Sky Films photo) The award-winning film Ip Man 4 will return to Taiwan (Sky Films photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three award-winning Hong Kong blockbusters will return to Taiwan's cinemas on Friday (May 15).

The 39th Hong Kong Film Awards announced the winners via a virtual ceremony on May 6 due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, according to Sky Films. Three of the award-winning movies, "Ip Man 4: The Finale," "The White Storm 2: Drug Lords," and "Fagara," will have a second run in Taiwanese theaters this Friday (May 15).

"Ip Man 4 The Finale" has made NT$1.8 billion (USD $6 million) at the Taiwanese box office since its release on Dec. 19 last year. At the Hong Kong Film Awards, it won recognition for Best Action Choreography, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound Design.



The White Storm 2: Drug Lords (Sky Films photo)

The action drama "The White Storm 2: Drug Lords," starring superstars Andy Liu (劉德華) and Louis Koo (古天樂), received the award for Best Visual Effects.

Best Art Direction went to domestic drama Fagara (花椒之味), directed by Cheung Siu-hong (張兆康) and starring Hong Kong actress Sammi Cheng (鄭秀文) and Taiwanese actress Megan Lai (賴雅妍).

The three films will be shown at Show Time Cinema in Taipei, Taichung, and Chiayi City. For more information, please visit the official Facebook page.



(Sky Films photo)



