TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While households across the world celebrated Mother’s Day, the holiday in Hong Kong was marked by chaos as more than 100 people, including a pro-democracy legislator, were detained for anti-government protests while journalists were attacked by law enforcement late Sunday (May 10) evening.

The pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, which began last March as a movement opposing the now removed extradition bill, slowly fizzled over time partially due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis but have not completely ended. On Sunday, demonstrators began rallying in a number of city center malls around noontime to voice their five demands, which include political reforms and probes into police violence against protesters.

After some time in the malls, the crowds spilled out on to the streets of Mong Kok where they continued their protests with several vandalism incidents and arson attacks in the evening.

A large number of riot police and plainclothes officers began clearing the area and making arrests after 9 p.m. with operations lasting past midnight, reports said. Several Hong Kong media outlets stated that more than 100 protesters were detained, including one 13-year-old student journalist and pro-democracy Legislator Roy Kwong (鄺俊宇), who was tackled by a police officer and is still being treated at a hospital as of Monday (May 11) morning.

A number of journalists were also frisked, attacked with pepper spray, and temporarily blinded by strong beams of light by law enforcement, reports said. One Apple Daily reporter fell into a brief coma after a policeman locked his arm around her neck for at least 20 seconds, according to Apple Daily and other news outlets.

The police said via a statement Sunday evening that the protesters gathering in Mong Kok had shouted loudly, blocked roads, and even set fire on objects, thus posing a threat to public safety. After issuing several warnings in vain, the police began deterring and arresting protesters, the statement said.

The same day, the embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) was criticized for her Facebook post, which mentioned a surprise Mother’s Day present—an orange handbag—prepared by her children and husband. The handbag had initially been mistaken by her office staff as a suspicious parcel potentially containing explosive matters, said Lam, adding that her office had received similar parcels five times in the past year.

Critics slammed Lam for her nonchalant attitude while mothers across Hong Kong worried about their children being assaulted by police. Others joked at the fact that her office has received several suspicious parcels, revealing just how inept Lam has been as chief executive.