If China were to successfully occupy Taiwan, it would no longer merely be a country on the Asian continent. Such a victory would cement its claim as a Pacific military superpower.

The takeover would extend China's exclusive economic zone an additional 200 nautical miles east of Taiwan into the Pacific Ocean. China could then assert the related rights in the region, and Taiwan would become the home of China’s easternmost air and naval bases.

This would be a domain never before possessed by China throughout its history. The Qing Dynasty (1636-1911) never controlled land beyond the adjacent Yellow, East China, and South China Seas.

[A conquest of Taiwan] would surely constitute a breach in the Indo-Pacific framework promoted by the U.S. and Japan, and the situation in the region would change dramatically.

This shift in regional dynamics would affect not only the people of Taiwan but neighboring countries as well. When the time came, would Japan be forced to reorganize its military and consider the development of a nuclear arsenal?

Furthermore, it would be no laughing matter to the Philippines, even under pro-China President Duterte. I do not need to speak further on this issue.

The tremendous upheaval resulting from this hypothetical dilemma is understood by the U.S., China, Japan, and global military strategists. As China’s threats against Taiwan increase, American, British, and even French warships are cruising in the Taiwan Strait, reinforcing that the right to free navigation in the area is an international issue.

Mentioning these circumstances serves to demonstrate that the U.S. is taking responsibility for Taiwan’s security, not only for the island nation and its people but for itself and its own global strategy, including the containment of Chinese expansionism within Asia.

The critical geopolitical position Taiwan holds is the single most important asset for the security of the nation. Why did Chiang Kai-shek not retreat to the island of Hainan at the end of the Chinese Civil War, or even inland to southwestern China?

The point is, he accurately foresaw Taiwan’s international strategic position. The U.S. and Japan would have no choice but to assist him in defending it. Why have the descendants of Chiang’s army forgotten this and now instead mention China to spread fear among Taiwanese society?

Moreover, the amount the U.S. has spent on its post-WWII defense of Taiwan has been insignificant compared to other friendly countries.

Since WWII, the U.S. has deployed troops not because of territorial ambitions but to consolidate or fight for “spheres of influence,” including the political, economic, and military domains. For this purpose, it has paid a great price conducting military campaigns around the world and continues to do so to this day.

The U.S. is a nation that has deployed its troops in military operations abroad more than 80 times since WWII

Let us take a closer look at the fact that the U.S. has carried out more than 80 military operations or wars worldwide since 1950. With this information in mind, we can assess whether or not the U.S. would abandon Taiwan if China invades the island nation.

From June 1950, when U.S. President Truman got involved in the Korean War, to President Trump’s assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani through a drone strike in March 2020, American militarism has reached all over the world.

Every American president since the Second World War has a record of military interventions. The determination and capabilities of the U.S. as the global hegemon are not to be underestimated.

Just look at the invasion of Iraq, the incursion into Pakistan to eliminate Osama bin Laden, and the mission to take out ISIS leader Baghdadi in Syria.

Whether or not these actions were opposed had no impact on the U.S. conducting its bloody, in-your-face hegemonic operations around the world.

Overview of six decades of U.S. military operations

Military Operation Duration Vietnam War 1961-1975 Bay of Pigs Invasion 1961 Cuban Missile Crisis 1962 Intervention in the Dominican Republic 1965 Bombing of Laos and Cambodia 1968 Cambodian Campaign 1970 Operation Linebacker II (Vietnam) 1972 Operation Frequent Wind (Vietnam) 1975 Operation Eagle Pull (Cambodia) 1975 Mayaguez Incident (Cambodia) 1975 Korean Axe Murder Incident 1976 Operation Eagle Claw (Iran) 1980 Gulf of Sidra Incident (Libya) 1981 Invasion of Grenada 1983 Bombing of Libya 1986 Operation Nimble Archer (Persian Gulf) 1987 Operation Earnest Will (Persian Gulf) 1987-1988 Operation Prime Chance (Persian Gulf) 1987-1988 Operation Praying Mantis (Persian Gulf) 1988 Operation Golden Pheasant 1988 Second Gulf of Sidra Incident (Air battle near Tobruk) 1989 Operation Classic Resolve (the Philippines) 1989 Operation Just Cause (Invasion of Panama) 1989 Operation Desert Storm (Gulf War) 1990-1991

U.S. military operations under George H.W. Bush (January 1989-January 1993)

Military Operation Duration Operation Provide Comfort (Iraq) 1991-1996 Operation Silver Anvil (Sierra Leone) 1992 Operation Provide Promise (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 1992-1996 Enforcement of no-fly zones over Iraq 1992-2003 Operation Restore Hope (Unified Task Force in the intervention of the Somalian Civil War) 1992-1995

U.S. military operations under Bill Clinton (January 1993- January 2001)

Military Operation Duration UN Operation in Somalia II 1993-1995 Battle of Mogadishu 1993 Operation Deny Flight 1993 Banja Luka Incident 1994 Operation Uphold Democracy 1994-1995 Operation Deliberate Force (Bombing of Bosnia and Herzegovina 1995 Operation Assured Response 1996 Operation Quick Response 1996 Operation Desert Strike 1996 Operation Silver Wake 1997 Operation Desert Fox 1998 Operation Shepard Venture 1998 Operation Infinite Reach 1998 Kosovo War 1999

U.S. military operations under George W. Bush (January 2001-January 2009)

Military Operation Duration Operation Enduring Freedom (War on Terror, Post 9/11) 2001-Present Day Operation Enduring Freedom-Afghanistan 2001-2014 Operation Enduring Freedom-Philippines 2002-2015 Operation Enduring Freedom- Horn of Africa 2002-Present Day Operation Iraqi Freedom (Iraq War) 2003-2011 Second Liberian Civil War 2003 2004 Haitian Coup d’état 2004 Insurgency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2004 Battle of Ras Kamboni 2007 Operation Enduring Freedom- Trans Sahara 2007-2008 Intervention into South Ossetia (Russo-Georgian War) 2008

U.S. military operations under Barack Obama (January 2009-January 2017)

Military Operation Duration Battle of Alasay 2009 Battle of Ganjgal 2009 Operation Moshtarak 2010 Operation Dragon Strike 2010 Operation New Dawn 2010-2011 Intervention in the Libyan Civil War 2011 Operation Odyssey Dawn (Multi-national bombing of Libya) 2011 Operation Neptune Spear (Raid on Osama Bin Laden) 2011 Intervention in the Syrian Civil War 2011-Present Day Bulo Marer Hostage Rescue Attempt 2013 Bombing of Somalia 2013 Bombing of Syria 2013 American-led intervention in Iraq 2014-Present Day Bombing of Iraq 2014 Operation Serval 2014 Armed intervention in Syria 2014-Present Day Bombing of Syria 2014-Present Day Armed Intervention in Iraq and Eastern Mediterranean Sea 2014-Present Day Cameroon Rebellion 2014 U.S. airstrike of Syrian Government troops 2016

U.S. military operations under Donald Trump (January 2017-Present Day)

Military Operation Duration 2017 Shayrat missile strike 2017-Present Day 2019 Hunt and Killing of ISIS Leader Baghdadi 2019 Bombing of Hezbollah troops in Iraq 2019 Airstrike of Baghdad Airport, killing of Qasem Soleimani 2020

The U.S. has had zero casualties defending Taiwan in the past 70 years

These wars or military operations listed above were an ocean away, but several resulted in heavy American casualties and overwhelmed military cemeteries:

The Korean War: 54,246 dead, 103,284 injured

The Vietnam War: 58,209 dead, 300,000 injured.

The Iraq War: over 4,000 dead, more than 31,000 wounded

The war in Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon, has so far cost the U.S. $975 billion and 2,441 lives. (Author's note: On February 29, 2020, the U.S. government signed a conditional peace agreement with the Taliban aimed at ending the 19-year war).

What I want to say is that since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949, the U.S. has not suffered any casualties from military operations aimed to enforce its sphere of influence on Taiwan and in the strait.

If China makes even the slightest move against Taiwan, the U.S. government needs only to verbally object and send an aircraft carrier or fleet into the strait and the situation will stabilize. The most infamous example of this took place soon after the founding of the PRC.

Chiang Kai-Shek’s regime on Taiwan was teetering in the years after WWII. Sensing trouble amid the outbreak of the Korean War, President Truman ordered the Seventh Fleet into the strait in 1950, proclaiming the area a neutral zone, and Chiang's KMT government stabilized.

For the past 70 years, stability on both sides of the strait has been said to be ‘‘Made in the U.S.A,’’ which is no exaggeration. The conditions around this stabilizing force will only strengthen, not weaken in the foreseeable future.

China is afraid to engage in a war with the U.S., not the other way around.

The U.S.’s defense of the freedom and security of Taiwan will consist mainly of aerial and naval engagements. It would not get involved in a persistent land war with China like it did in Korea and Vietnam.

From the long list of U.S. military actions on foreign soil, it is sufficient to say that as a world power, it could not avoid responsibilities or collateral damage.

Now, in contrast, consider the cost of protecting American interests in Taiwan. Zero casualties in the past 70 years!

The Chinese people must never underestimate the U.S.'s determination to take military action to protect its rights and interests.

China has threatened to use force against Taiwan again and again. Over the past 70 years, the facts have proven that these threats are just saber-rattling.

Of course, it's crucial that Taiwanese not make rash political mistakes. As the old Taiwanese adage goes: “If we stick around long enough, it becomes ours.”

In other words, sustained reality provides the strongest and most powerful basis for legal argument.

Facts amassed over a long period of time provide the strongest legal foundation to support Taiwan’s sovereignty. Maintaining the status quo, our country is independent, whether as the Republic of China (ROC,華獨) or Taiwan (臺獨).

It is not, and will never be, under the jurisdiction of the PRC.

Regardless of claims of independence as the ROC or Taiwan, both refer to a sovereign nation. If you love Taiwan, why do you so desperately want to change the national name and the national flag in your lifetime?

It is unnecessarily causing internal turmoil. Rest assured, the day is bound to come when our country acquires the status and rights it deserves in the international community, perhaps in the time of our children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren.

What does it matter? As long as Taiwan exists independently and freely, there will always be hope. We must be convinced that the 23 million Taiwanese and their descendants will naturally manage the country as the “Switzerland of the East.”

The U.S. only wants to keep Taiwan and the strait within its sphere of influence. It has no territorial ambitions for Taiwan, so the island nation is pro-American, just as it was under the rule of Chiang Kai-shek and his son.

Only when China wakes up and abandons its claims over Taiwan will the Taiwanese government be able to rethink its diplomatic strategy. Until then, Taiwan's foreign policy will only be: "U.S.A! U.S.A! U.S.A!"

This is the only way a small country can survive.