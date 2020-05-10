NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Chicago Red Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Dash 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina Courage 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando Pride 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland Thorns FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reign FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sky Blue FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah Royals FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington Spirit 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 2

Utah Royals FC at Washington Spirit ppd.

North Carolina Courage at Orlando Pride ppd.

Sunday, May 3

Chicago at Reign FC ppd.

Sky Blue FC at Houston ppd.

Wednesday, May 6

Orlando Pride at Portland ppd.

Saturday, May 9

Washington Spirit at Sky Blue FC ppd.

North Carolina Courage at Reign FC ppd.

Utah Royals FC at Chicago ppd.

Houston at Portland ppd.

Wednesday, May 13

Chicago at Washington Spirit ppd.

North Carolina Courage at Sky Blue FC ppd.

Saturday, May 16

Reign FC at Portland ppd.

Washington Spirit at North Carolina Courage ppd.

Utah Royals FC at Houston ppd.

Sunday, May 17

Orlando Pride at Chicago ppd.