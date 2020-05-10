Nantou County in central Taiwan on Sunday recorded its hottest day of the year, so far, as the mercury rose to 40 degrees Celsius, which was also a nationwide high, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

The daytime high of 40 degrees was recorded at 1:30 p.m. at a highway rest stop called the Nantou Service Area, according to the CWB.

Elsewhere in Taiwan, the temperature rose to 38.2 degrees in Yuemei Village in Kaohsiung and in Beiliao Village in Tainan on Sunday, the CWB said.

Early Sunday afternoon, the CWB issued an "orange" heat alert for Kaohsiung and Nantou, warning that temperatures there were expected to reach 38 degrees during the day.

It also issued a "yellow" heat warning for areas near mountains and river valleys in Tainan, Pingtung, Chiayi, Miaoli, Taichung, Yunlin, Hualien and Changhua, saying daytime temperatures were expected to rise to 36 degrees later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the CWB said, the first weather front of the plum rain season was expected to arrive in northern Taiwan Sunday evening, bringing rains across the country through Monday.

Northern Taiwan can expect significant rainfall Monday, while eastern Taiwan is likely to see intermittent showers and thunderstorms, and other areas may experience light rain, the bureau said.

On Monday, daytime temperatures will drop to 27-30 degrees in northern Taiwan, and 30-33 degrees in central and southern regions of the country, the CWB said.

After the plum rain front moves away on Wednesday, the weather in Taiwan will again become hot and sunny, the CWB forecast.