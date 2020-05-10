TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hike in fuel prices, the largest in eight years, will come into effect from 12 a.m. on Monday (May 11), according to a Sunday press release from Taiwanese state-run petroleum refiner CPC Corp.

CPC will increase its retail prices for gasoline and diesel by NT$2 (US$0.07) and NT$2.2 per liter, respectively, from midnight Sunday. Customers will have to pay an additional NT$100 to fill up a 50-liter tank on Monday.

After adjustments, customers will see the largest price jump at CPC pumps since 2012, with NT$18.2 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$19.7 per liter for 95 octane unleaded, NT$21.7 per liter for 98 octane unleaded, and NT$15.4 per liter for super diesel.

The price hikes are a result of OPEC+ starting to cut down their production scale since May, coupled with the slowing down of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and America, which have combined to cause oil prices to soar, CPC said in the statement.

According to CPC data, the biggest price hike at the CPC pump happened on April 2, 2012, when unleaded 92, 95, 98, and super diesel underwent price increases of NT$2.3, NT$3.1, NT$3.6, and NT$32 per liter, respectively.

Meanwhile, CPC's main competitor, Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPCC), announced identical price cuts Sunday, which take effect at 1 a.m. Monday.

After the cuts, prices at FPCC gas stations will be NT$18.2 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$19.6 per liter for 95 octane unleaded, NT$21.7 per liter for 98 octane unleaded and NT$15.2 per liter for super diesel.