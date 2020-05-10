  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan to see largest gas price hike in 8 years on Monday

Price hikes result of OPEC+ cutting production, slowing of COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and America

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/10 17:52

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hike in fuel prices, the largest in eight years, will come into effect from 12 a.m. on Monday (May 11), according to a Sunday press release from Taiwanese state-run petroleum refiner CPC Corp.

CPC will increase its retail prices for gasoline and diesel by NT$2 (US$0.07) and NT$2.2 per liter, respectively, from midnight Sunday. Customers will have to pay an additional NT$100 to fill up a 50-liter tank on Monday.

After adjustments, customers will see the largest price jump at CPC pumps since 2012, with NT$18.2 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$19.7 per liter for 95 octane unleaded, NT$21.7 per liter for 98 octane unleaded, and NT$15.4 per liter for super diesel.

The price hikes are a result of OPEC+ starting to cut down their production scale since May, coupled with the slowing down of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and America, which have combined to cause oil prices to soar, CPC said in the statement.

According to CPC data, the biggest price hike at the CPC pump happened on April 2, 2012, when unleaded 92, 95, 98, and super diesel underwent price increases of NT$2.3, NT$3.1, NT$3.6, and NT$32 per liter, respectively.

Meanwhile, CPC's main competitor, Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPCC), announced identical price cuts Sunday, which take effect at 1 a.m. Monday.

After the cuts, prices at FPCC gas stations will be NT$18.2 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$19.6 per liter for 95 octane unleaded, NT$21.7 per liter for 98 octane unleaded and NT$15.2 per liter for super diesel.
CPC
92 octane unleaded
95 octane unleaded
98 octane unleaded
super diesel
COVID-19
OPEC+
FPCC

RELATED ARTICLES

Reopenings bring new cases in S. Korea, virus fears in Italy
Reopenings bring new cases in S. Korea, virus fears in Italy
2020/05/10 10:05
Taiwan to boost pay for frontline healthcare workers amid COVID-19
Taiwan to boost pay for frontline healthcare workers amid COVID-19
2020/05/10 09:10
Arrivals and departures in Taiwan plunge by 3 million during first quarter of 2020
Arrivals and departures in Taiwan plunge by 3 million during first quarter of 2020
2020/05/09 20:27
US Congress members write letter to 55 countries supporting Taiwan’s WHA bid
US Congress members write letter to 55 countries supporting Taiwan’s WHA bid
2020/05/09 15:18
Taiwan sees another day without new coronavirus cases
Taiwan sees another day without new coronavirus cases
2020/05/09 14:20