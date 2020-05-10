TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Taxi Co. on Sunday (May 10) announced that it would provide NT$2.5 million (US$83,700) to frontline medical workers to use as taxi vouchers as a way of showing appreciation for the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the "Taiwan Taxi Can Help" (醫護挺我，我挺醫護) event held at the Taipei Hospital Sunday morning, Taiwan Taxi Chairman Gary Lin (林村田) pointed out that the company would like to "buy" more rest time for the medical workers who have dedicated the last five months to ensuring the country's safety. He said that the medical teams have not had adequate rest since January, which Taiwan Taxi hopes to give them via the vouchers.

Lin stressed that taxi drivers in Taiwan have been hugely affected by the pandemic as well, with the industry experiencing a sharp decline in customer numbers. However, he said the company has still decided to inject some warmth into society by supporting medical workers — a move he hopes other enterprises will follow, reported New Talk.

Since Sunday is Mother's Day, Taiwan Taxi is also gifting bouquets of carnations to Taipei Hospital. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) were also present at the ceremony.

Chen told those assembled that many frontline health workers would be unable to spend the day with their mothers and children because they are busy trying to protect the country. However, he said that the contributions of these people have yielded promising results, which he believes mothers around the world are extremely thankful for, reported UDN.



Taipei Hospital workers receive bouquets from Taiwan Taxi as tokens of appreciation. (CNA photo)