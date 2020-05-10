TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (May 10) announced no new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) to report, meaning the country has gone 28 days without reporting a single local transmission.

During his daily press conference Sunday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were zero new coronavirus cases detected for the third straight day. As of Sunday afternoon, the total number of Taiwan's confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 440.

As the response to the pandemic situation in Taiwan has continued to show promising results, Chen emphasized that the island nation's success in containing the spread of the virus should be credited to frontline medical workers as well as Taiwanese citizens, who have complied with the government's guidelines. He added that Sunday is Mother's Day and that the country's 28-day streak of having no local cases is the best present to all Taiwanese mothers.

Chen also pointed out that Taiwan has a higher recovery rate of 83 percent for its COVID-19 patients, compared to the global average of 34 percent. Meanwhile, the death toll in Taiwan remained at six, while 366 patients have been released from hospital isolation.