Russian warplanes fly over almost empty Red Square leaving trails of smoke in colors of national flag to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat ... Russian warplanes fly over almost empty Red Square leaving trails of smoke in colors of national flag to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. A massive Victory Day parade on Red Square was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Russia marked the holiday with the flyby. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A dog walker passes a social distancing sign while wearing a protective mask at Domino Park, Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.... A dog walker passes a social distancing sign while wearing a protective mask at Domino Park, Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Some parks will see stepped-up policing to stem the spread of the coronavirus, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. He also announced that 2,500 members of a "test and trace corps" will be in place by early June to combat the virus. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FILE - In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a ... FILE - In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

Police officers in a patrol car move sunbathers on in Greenwich Park, as the UK continues its lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus, in Lond... Police officers in a patrol car move sunbathers on in Greenwich Park, as the UK continues its lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus, in London, Saturday May 9, 2020. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Medical workers wearing protective gear walk after an evacuation at Spasokukotskogo Hospital in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. A fire at a Mos... Medical workers wearing protective gear walk after an evacuation at Spasokukotskogo Hospital in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. A fire at a Moscow hospital treating people infected by the coronavirus killed one patient and forced the evacuation of about 200 others. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

FILE - In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufactu... FILE - In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the company says its experimental antiviral drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefs the media during a coronavirus news conference at his office in New York City, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (John Roca/Ne... New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefs the media during a coronavirus news conference at his office in New York City, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (John Roca/New York Post via AP, Pool)

FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVI... FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico Republicans and sheriffs are asking U.S. Attorney General William Barr to look into Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's health orders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. They allege the order, which has closed several small businesses, violates residents' civil rights. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File)

Hikers wear masks under the Hollywood sign Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a four-stage plan Tuesday to... Hikers wear masks under the Hollywood sign Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a four-stage plan Tuesday to reopen businesses, schools and entertainment events. The governor said California is currently in phase one. As the state sees hospitalization rates for the coronavirus stabilize, officials plan to move into phase two in the next few weeks, allowing some retail stores to get back to business. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FILE - In this April 22, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump passes Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Preventio... FILE - In this April 22, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump passes Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

A man wearing a mask against the coronavirus walks past neon signs for a tattoo shop in Beijing Friday, May 8, 2020. China and South Korea both report... A man wearing a mask against the coronavirus walks past neon signs for a tattoo shop in Beijing Friday, May 8, 2020. China and South Korea both reported more coronavirus infections Friday after reopening economies damaged by devastating outbreaks. Around the globe, governments are opting to accept the risks of easing pandemic-fighting restrictions that left huge numbers of people without income or safety nets. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— South Korea president says citizens shouldn't panic over rise in new virus cases.

— 3 members of White House coronavirus task force place themselves in quarantine.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s president says his proposal to North Korea on jointly tackling infectious diseases such as the COVID-19 illness remains valid, though the North hasn’t responded.

President Moon Jae-in told reporters Sunday that he believes the North is suffering “various difficulties” over the coronavirus pandemic.

Moon didn’t elaborate. His spy agency recently told lawmakers the virus pandemic resulted in sharply shrinking the North’s external trade and causing panic buying in Pyongyang, the North’s capital.

Moon says he’ll try to persuade North Korea to accept his offers for reconciliation projects after the pandemic is stabilized. Moon has proposed reconnecting severed railways, resuming reunions of families split by war and sending South Korean tourists to North Korea.

North Korea has been taking intense anti-virus quarantine steps but it has steadfastly claimed there hasn’t been a single case of the coronavirus on its territory. Many foreign experts are skeptical of the North’s claim.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s president is urging citizens not to lower their guard down, but said there’s no reason to be panicked amid worries about a new surge in the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

President Moon Jae-in made the comments in a speech Sunday as his health authorities detected a slew of new cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district in recent days. Earlier, South Korea’s caseload had been waning for weeks, prompting authorities to relax their social distancing rules.

“The infection cluster which recently occurred in entertainment facilities," Moon said, "has raised awareness that, even during the stabilization phase, similar situations can arise again anytime, anywhere in an enclosed, crowded space.”

Moon added that, “We must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention.” But he also said “there’s no reason to stand still out of fear. “

South Korea reported 34 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours as a spate of transmissions linked to clubgoers threatens the country’s hard-won gains in its fight against the virus.

Figures released Sunday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased national totals to 10,874 with 256 deaths. The agency said 9,610 have recovered and 10,128 others were undergoing tests to determine whether they’ve contracted the virus.

Moon says South Korea has “the right quarantine and medical systems combined with experience to respond quickly to any unexpected infection clusters that might occur.”

___

WASHINGTON — Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation’s most secure buildings is immune from the virus.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. Also quarantining are Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn.

Fauci’s institute said he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will continue to be tested regularly. It added that he is considered at “relatively low risk” based on the degree of his exposure, and that he would be “taking appropriate precautions” to mitigate the risk to personal contacts while still carrying out his duties. While he will stay at home and telework, Fauci will go to the White House if called and take every precaution, the institute said.

Redfield will be “teleworking for the next two weeks” after it was determined he had a “low risk exposure” to a person at the White House, the CDC said in a statement Saturday evening. The statement said he felt fine and has no symptoms.

Just a few hours earlier, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed that Hahn had come in contact with someone who tested positive and was in self-quarantine for the next two weeks. He tested negative for the virus.

___

