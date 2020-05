Gov. Mike Parson, left, talks with store manager Ron Schuman, right, during a tour of the Orscheln Farm & Home store on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Jeff... Gov. Mike Parson, left, talks with store manager Ron Schuman, right, during a tour of the Orscheln Farm & Home store on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson was visiting the store to promote the end of a stay-at-home order he had issued because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor discussed the demand for personal protective equipment among businesses and shoppers. “We always hear about overseas _ it’s cheaper to do it in China, it’s cheaper to do it in other countries," Parson says. “But one thing we’ve learned about this whole deal is we need to be dependent on ourselves. ... If we can do it here in Missouri, I think it would be well-worth the extra money." (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

People sit around the closed fountain at the 'Karlsplatz' square during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak downtown in Munich, Germany, Satu... People sit around the closed fountain at the 'Karlsplatz' square during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak downtown in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Due to the coronavirus the economy worldwide expects heavy losses. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Members of the Native American community of Picuris Pueblo, N.M., including Vaughn Tootsie, right, screen vehicles as they enter and exit tribal prope... Members of the Native American community of Picuris Pueblo, N.M., including Vaughn Tootsie, right, screen vehicles as they enter and exit tribal property on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Pueblo leaders including Gov. Craig Quanchello see COVID-19 as a potentially existential threat to the tribe of roughly 300 members. The community uses a 24-hour daily roadblock and guardhouse to screen its population for virus symptoms, enforce a ban on nonessential visits and oversee an evening curfew on its members. The pandemic has raged across the nearby Navajo Nation and Zia and San Felipe pueblos. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

Belarusian soldiers dressed in old uniforms march during the Victory Day military parade that marked the 75th anniversary of the allied victory over N... Belarusian soldiers dressed in old uniforms march during the Victory Day military parade that marked the 75th anniversary of the allied victory over Nazi Germany, in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Belarus remains one of the few countries that hadn't imposed a lockdown or restricted public events despite recommendations of the World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

People attend the Victory Day military parade that marked the 75th anniversary of the allied victory over Nazi Germany, in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, M... People attend the Victory Day military parade that marked the 75th anniversary of the allied victory over Nazi Germany, in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Belarus remains one of the few countries that hadn't imposed a lockdown or restricted public events despite recommendations of the World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Restaurant owner Paolo Polli stages a protest in Milan, Italy, Saturday May, 9, 2020. Hundreds of Milan bar and restaurant owners each placed an empty... Restaurant owner Paolo Polli stages a protest in Milan, Italy, Saturday May, 9, 2020. Hundreds of Milan bar and restaurant owners each placed an empty chair from their working places in front of the Arch of Peace in a protest demanding fiscal and other measures to help them survive the lockdown. Restaurants and bars can only open for sit-down clients from June 1. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

As more countries look to reopen their economies, coronavirus outbreaks in South Korea and Germany underscore the dangers authorities face. South Korea’s capital closed down more than 2,100 bars and other nightspots because of a new cluster of coronavirus infections, while Germany scrambled to contain fresh outbreaks at slaughterhouses.

The developments come even as hard-hit Italy saw people return to the streets during the first weekend they were allowed outside for more than just work and basic necessities. And in Belarus, tens of thousands of people attended a parade to mark the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

— The economic devastation has upended the U.S. presidential campaign, forcing President Donald Trump to overcome historic headwinds to win a second term.

— Some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective equipment after difficulties in buying such items during the pandemic. Meanwhile New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is coming under increasing criticism because his state leads the nation in nursing home deaths.

— Tens of thousands of crew members are stuck aboard cruise ships, weeks after passengers were allowed to disembark amid the coronavirus pandemic.

— Egypt’s president has approved an expansion of his powers that the government says is needed to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The international group Human Rights Watch has condemned the changes.

— Some small Native American villages in the southwestern United States are embracing extraordinary isolation measures that include guarded roadblocks to turn away outsiders.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

— 5: Sweden’s Public Health Agency says Somali Swedes made up almost 5% of all COVID-19 cases in the country, yet represent less than 1% of its population of 10 million people.

— LAWN WEDDINGS: Couples with dashed wedding plans have been tying the knot on those tidy green spreads instead.

— TURKEY HUNTING: This is one spring tradition that didn't get canceled.

