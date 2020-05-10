The weather in Taiwan is expected to turn rainy Sunday through Tuesday, starting in the north of the country and moving south, with the arrival of a front, the Central Weather Bureau said Saturday (May 9).



Partly cloudy to sunny weather will prevail in the earlier part of the day Sunday, giving way to some afternoon thunderstorms and showers later in the evening, the CWB said.



The mercury will remain high, particularly in the southern half of the country, the bureau said, issuing a high-temperature alert for Taichung, Changhua, Nantou, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung.



In valleys and areas near mountains, the temperature in those municipalities and counties is likely to reach 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the CWB warned.



On Saturday, the central county of Nantou recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, while Taipei and Kaohsiung saw temperatures of 36.6 and 36.8 degrees, respectively, according to the bureau.



It said a weather front will arrive in northern Taiwan late Sunday evening, increasing the chances of showers in northern, central and northeastern areas on Monday and in most parts of the country on Tuesday (May 12).



Daytime temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach 27-31 degrees in northern Taiwan, 31-33 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, 30-32 degrees in eastern Taiwan, 31 degrees in Penghu, 30 degrees in Kinmen, and 25-26 degrees in Matsu, according to the bureau.



By Wednesday (May 13), cloudy to partly sunny skies will return, with chances of afternoon thundershowers, the CWB forecast.