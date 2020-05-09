  1. Home
  2. World

China asked the WHO to cover up coronavirus outbreak: German intelligence service

Delay cost world 4 to 6 weeks: BND

  366810
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/09 19:53
China's Xi Jinping (right) with WHO chief Tedros 

China's Xi Jinping (right) with WHO chief Tedros  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) asked World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to suppress news about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the German intelligence agency BND found, according to a report by German magazine Der Spiegel.

During a conversation on Jan. 21, Xi reportedly asked Tedros not to announce that the virus could be transmitted between humans and to delay any declaration of a coronavirus pandemic.

It took until the end of January before the WHO declared that the coronavirus outbreak needed to receive international attention. Because of China’s delay, the world wasted four to six weeks it could have used better to counter the virus from spreading, the BND concluded.

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute also said that China failed to reveal all relevant information at the outset of the epidemic, leading it to turn to the BND for advice, according to a report in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted by CNA.

In a response to the German media reports, Chinese diplomats said the opposite was true, arguing that the communist country’s handling of the virus saved time that was then wasted by other governments.
Wuhan coronavirus
Xi Jinping
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
WHO
BND
Der Spiegel

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s unique opportunity to normalize global relations
Taiwan’s unique opportunity to normalize global relations
2020/05/10 09:00
Arrivals and departures in Taiwan plunge by 3 million during first quarter of 2020
Arrivals and departures in Taiwan plunge by 3 million during first quarter of 2020
2020/05/09 20:27
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande unveil charity song for virus lockdown
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande unveil charity song for virus lockdown
2020/05/09 17:34
US Congress members write letter to 55 countries supporting Taiwan’s WHA bid
US Congress members write letter to 55 countries supporting Taiwan’s WHA bid
2020/05/09 15:18
Taiwan sees another day without new coronavirus cases
Taiwan sees another day without new coronavirus cases
2020/05/09 14:20