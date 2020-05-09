TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) warned Taiwan "not to underestimate the strong will and determination of China's 1.4 billion people to maintain sovereignty and territory intact" at a media briefing on Saturday (May 9).

Ma made the comment after Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers proposed removal of some words in the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area to line up with reality.

The proposed amendment, led by DPP lawmaker Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘), wants to delete "before national unification" along with several other wordings. These are said to be the product of a mutual misconception between the Chinese Communist Party and Taiwan's Nationalist Party at the time it was implemented in 1992 that both sides will one day reunify.

The wording does not conform to today's political reality that Taiwan is an independent and normal nation by the definition of international law. Though China sees otherwise.

The lawmakers proposed the changes, saying they should be based on the actual need for national development, according to a media report. "Whether the country opts for reunification, independence, or status quo, should be determined by all Taiwanese," Tsai said.

The bill passed its first reading on Friday (May 8) and is slated for a review at the Internal Administration Committee.

However, communist China sees the proposed law amendment as a provocative attempt to challenge its bottom line. Ma described it as "extremely dangerous" and warned of a worst-case scenario for trying to separate Taiwan from China "in any format."

"No one and any power can ever stop this historical trend of reunification," Ma claimed.