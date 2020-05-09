TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American pop singers Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande released a video single titled "Stuck With U" on Friday (May 8) that features them in quarantine due to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

The charity soundtrack from Universal Music will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation. Billboard calls the tune a "loving soundtrack for a quarantined prom."

The music video includes those sent in by fans who would have usually attended their proms at this time of the year, but are instead in quarantine. It also includes the duo's celebrity friends, such as supermodel Kend all Jenner and NBA player Stephen Curry, said the company.

Just one day after release, the song had been played on YouTube 16 million times. Grande shared on Instagram, "This moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. Being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and I really just love this song so much."

The heartwarming lyrics strongly advise everyone to stay at home: "So lock the door, and throw out the key," along with, "There's nowhere we need to be" and "got all this time in my hands. Might as well cancel our plans."



"Stuck With U" (Youtube screengrab)