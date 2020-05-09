Crowd scenes from President Tsai Ing-wen's 2016 inauguration will not be repeated this May 20 Crowd scenes from President Tsai Ing-wen's 2016 inauguration will not be repeated this May 20 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office will reveal more details about the plans for President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) May 20 inauguration at a news conference scheduled for Monday (May 11).

The president has already announced she will keep Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as her premier beyond the start of her second and final term in office, but so far, little else is known about her plans for the swearing-in event, which has been scaled down due to the threat of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Even though the contents of her inauguration speech have not been made known yet, Tsai would take the current virus outbreak as her starting point to discuss her long-term plans, CNA quoted a presidential spokesman as saying Saturday (May 9).

After the swearing-in inside the Presidential Office Building at 9 a.m. on May 20, the traditional inauguration speech would not take place outside on a specially erected podium in front of crowds, but inside the Taipei Guest House a short distance away on Ketagalan Road, the spokesman said.

Foreign diplomats stationed in Taiwan would still be invited to attend the speech, which was expected to start at 10 a.m., according to the CNA report.

In the meantime, the full Cabinet is expected to announce its resignation on May 14, though because of the coronavirus pandemic, any reshuffle will be more limited than previously expected. Most top government members, such as the ministers of foreign affairs, defense, interior, finance and economic affairs are now expected to stay on.

