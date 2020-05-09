  1. Home
Protesters launch creative ad campaign in Kaohsiung

Taiwan State Building Party use pressure washer to promote Mayor Han Kuo-yu recall vote

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/09 15:56
Taiwan State Building Party inscribes words with pressure washer. (Taiwan State Building Party photo)

An anti-Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) political party countered the Kaohsiung city government's dismantling of the mayoral recall "billboard" by spraying with a pressure washer the words “vote on 666” on a sidewalk in front of the city government administration center, on Friday (May 8) evening.

"666" references the sixth day of the sixth week of the sixth month, or the June 6 Mayor Han recall vote, supported by the Taiwan State Building Party (TSP). Lingya police received reports of the incident and sent officers to maintain order and collect evidence — but the protestors continued with their stunt, CNA reported.

Huang Pai-shiang (黃柏翔), director of the TSP Kaohsiung branch’s information department and leader of the unorthodox ad campaign, said it opposed the city government’s rapid removal of We Care Kaohsiung’s (Wecare高雄) billboard and suppression of anti-Han protests. The TSP said it used a pressure washer to “inscribe” sidewalks and leave a sign of dissent.

Huang added the TSP had adopted a number of creative propaganda measures to combat Mayor Han’s hardline rhetoric. This sidewalk spraying operation, which did not violate any laws or damage public property, was suggested by supporters, he was quoted as saying.

The Kaohsiung City Bureau of Information said that Environmental Protection Bureau cleaners work hard to maintain the city’s cleanliness. The information bureau said it hoped political groups could appreciate the hard work of city employees and let them celebrate Mother’s Day without a hitch.

As for whether the group’s pressure washing stunt was illegal, more deliberation is required as there is no precedent, the bureau stated.
