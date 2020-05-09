  1. Home
Taiwan sees another day without new coronavirus cases

27 days without local transmissions: CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/09 14:20
Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung at a CECC news conference  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan reported no new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients Saturday (May 9), keeping the total at 440.

The island country achieved 27 days in a row without local transmissions, and the death toll remained at six, while 361 patients were released from isolation after treatment at hospitals.

Out of the 440 cases, 349 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 originated from the Taiwanese Navy’s Goodwill Fleet.

The previous weekend, a stretch of six days without infections was cut short after a few new imported cases and new patients from the Goodwill Fleet at the end of their 14-day quarantine.

The recent spate of days without new cases has led to expectations that some restrictions could soon be lifted, though basic social distancing and the wearing of masks continues to be recommended.

The highest single-day rise since the emergence of the coronavirus in Taiwan, an increase of 27, was registered on March 20.
