  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan trains counter-terrorism troops for Middle Eastern country

Taiwan's 42-year-old MPSSC has already trained one group of recruits while another on hold due to pandemic, local media claims

  100
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/09 13:55
MPSSC in 2017.

MPSSC in 2017. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high-ranking military official has claimed that a Middle Eastern country has inked a training agreement with Taiwan, according to a Liberty Times Net (LTN) exclusive story.

Under the deal, Taiwan's Military Police Special Services Company (MPSSC), under the Military Police Command, is responsible for coaching the Middle Eastern country's counter-terrorism force. They will travel to Taiwan in groups for training that will enhance their knowledge, skill, and responsiveness in the war against terror.

Similar to the United States Army Special Forces (Green Berets), the MPSSC was established in 1978 and has earned international acclaim for counter-terrorism operations and protecting high-ranking officials and ambassadors in Taiwan. It is also known for anti-hijacking and anti-sabotage operations.

Taiwan is one of the few Asian countries capable of training special task forces and providing such services to other countries, according to LTN. It reported the first batch of trainees has concluded training and returned to home, while a second batch of recruits is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Green Beret
MPSSC
terrorism
Military Police Command
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan unveils indigenous ventilator prototype
Taiwan unveils indigenous ventilator prototype
2020/05/08 17:19
Taiwan to stay closed to foreign visitors until standards set: CECC
Taiwan to stay closed to foreign visitors until standards set: CECC
2020/05/08 15:09
Taiwan's economy shows resilience in Q1
Taiwan's economy shows resilience in Q1
2020/05/08 14:30
Taiwan reports zero new coronavirus cases, goes 26 days without local infection
Taiwan reports zero new coronavirus cases, goes 26 days without local infection
2020/05/08 14:21
Paraguay could loosen ties with Taiwan in favor of China: Americas Quarterly
Paraguay could loosen ties with Taiwan in favor of China: Americas Quarterly
2020/05/08 14:08