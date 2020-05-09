  1. Home
Canadian Conservative Party members sign letter supporting Taiwan

40 party members advocate Taiwan's participation in international organizations, closer ties with Canada

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2020/05/09 12:27
Canadian Conservative Party Member Rep. Garnett Genuis (Twitter, Garnett Genuis)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Forty members of the Canadian Conservative Party signed a letter delivered to Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne on Wednesday (May 6), calling on the government to support Taiwan and strengthen exchanges with the island nation.

Multiculturalism and Canada-China Relations Shadow Minister Garnett Genuis published the full text of the letter on his Facebook page Wednesday, reported CNA. It requested the Canadian government to support Taiwan’s accession to the World Health Organization (WHO), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the United Nations Climate Change Framework Convention (UNFCCC).

Genuis emphasized that it is now clearer than ever that Canada must strengthen its relationship with democratic partners in Asia. In regard to Taiwan, he wrote that Canada could learn from its epidemic prevention experience, resist together Chinese aggression, and enjoy mutual cooperation in many fields.

The letter also pointed out that Taiwan is Canada's natural partner in the Asia-Pacific region, stating that: “Taiwan’s adherence to democratic principles, the rule of law, and human rights all align closely with Canada’s own position on these matters.”

The document continued, saying that after the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, support for the island nation’s participation in WHO and other international organizations has become even more important. The inclusion of Taiwan would benefit the entire global community, the statement continued.

Genuis recommended that Canada support Taiwan ’s admittance to the Trans-Pacific Partnership Comprehensive Progress Agreement (CPTPP) and sign a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) with Taiwan. He also mentioned that Canada’s liberal government did not agree to support Taiwan ’s observer status in the WHO until January when the conservative party questioned it.

Genuis’ Facebook post received a lot of responses. Many people applauded and thanked Taiwan for their help during the coronavirus pandemic, while others felt that during the crisis Canada should pay more attention to domestic issues instead of international affairs.
