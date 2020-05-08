  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/05/08 22:00

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Thursday's Games

Texas at Cleveland, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at Houston, ppd.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, ppd.

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Texas at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.

Seattle at Houston, ppd.

Toronto at Oakland, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Texas (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, ppd.

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Texas at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.

Seattle at Houston, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, ppd.

Toronto at Oakland, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.