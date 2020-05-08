American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at Houston, ppd.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, ppd.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Texas at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.
Seattle at Houston, ppd.
Toronto at Oakland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, ppd.
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Texas (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, ppd.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Texas at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Kansas City at Minnesota, ppd.
Seattle at Houston, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, ppd.
Toronto at Oakland, ppd.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.