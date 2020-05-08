TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese Shaanxi Y-8 military transport plane entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) Friday (May 8), leading a jet from the island’s Air Force to broadcast a warning.

The Chinese warplane was training off Taiwan’s southwest coast around noon before it encroached into Taiwan’s ADIZ for a short time, CNA quoted a Ministry of National Defense news release as saying.

As on previous occasions, the ministry said it was monitoring all aircraft and shipping movements in the vicinity of the island. After the Taiwanese jet intervened, the Y-8 left and the situation returned to normal, according to the ministry.

Despite the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, China never stopped its military forays in the air and waters around Taiwan. From Jan. 23 until Friday, a total of seven incidents involving Chinese warplanes were reported.

The March 16 incident was noted for being the first time ever Chinese jets appeared at night, in what seemed like a new probe into Taiwan’s defense capabilities.

As a response to the apparent Chinese attempts at intimidation, the United States also sent military aircraft close to Taiwan more than a dozen times, most often over the Bashi Channel separating the island from the Philippines.

