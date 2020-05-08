FILE - In this March 8, 2014, file photo, Pakistan's Umar Akmal celebrates against Sri Lanka during their Asia Cup final cricket match in Dhaka, Bangl... FILE - In this March 8, 2014, file photo, Pakistan's Umar Akmal celebrates against Sri Lanka during their Asia Cup final cricket match in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended batsman Umar Akmal under its anti-corruption code hours before the start of its domestic Twenty20 tournament in Karachi. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad, File)

Pakistani Test cricketer Umar Akmal leaves the Pakistan Cricket Board office in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, April 27, 2020. Akmal has been banned for th... Pakistani Test cricketer Umar Akmal leaves the Pakistan Cricket Board office in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, April 27, 2020. Akmal has been banned for three years from all forms of cricket for failing to report corrupt approaches before this year's Pakistan Super League. The ban was announced by the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board's disciplinary committee. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal’s three-year ban from cricket will end on Feb. 19, 2023.

Akmal was banned for three years from all forms of cricket last week for failing to report corrupt approaches before this year’s Pakistan Super League.

The 29-year-old Akmal was provisionally suspended on Feb. 20, just hours before he was due to represent Quetta Gladiators in the PSL’s opening game at Karachi. And it was confirmed Friday that the ban starts from that date.

The chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board’s disciplinary committee, retired Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code. Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently.

“It appears that he (Umar Akmal) is not prepared to show remorse and seek apology, make admission that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code … rather he tried to take refuge under the pretext that in the past whenever any such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him,” Justice Chauhan said in a statement issued by the PCB on Friday.

Akmal has up to two weeks to appeal.

