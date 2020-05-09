TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan's National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) and Germany's Technische Universität Darmstadt (TUDa) on Thursday (May 7) joined together in a two-day event celebrating the first anniversary of the TUDa Asia Office at NCKU.

On Thursday, NCKU and TUDa teamed up with German engineering company Bosch to organize a workshop in which to discuss future student exchanges and study programs that would provide students from both universities with internship opportunities at Bosch-Taipei. The universities also planned future scientific endeavors.

NCKU President Dr. Huey-Jen Jenny Su (蘇慧貞) stated that the NCKU-TUDa-Bosch partnership allows students to do internships and participate in business projects in a world-class company. This program acts as a cornerstone for the two nation's talent and leadership cultivation, she added.

Dr. Su went on to say that professors from both schools, which specialize in mechanical and chemical engineering and materials science, would be able to devote their time and effort towards scientific research through this trilateral collaboration.

On Friday, NCKU, TUDa, and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) together explored future cooperative prospects, faculty research funding plans, and study abroad opportunities. TUDa exchange students also shared their experiences at NCKU with their local counterparts.

NCKU has forged a strong link with Germany, having signed 41 agreements with 14 German universities, enabling international student exchanges, short-term research and internships, academic visits, and dual-degree programs. The opening of TUDa's NCKU Asia Office in May 2019 was aimed at strengthening bilateral university relations, increasing project collaboration, and solidifying the Taiwanese institution's goal of international education and cooperation.

Su pointed out that the inauguration of TUDa's Asia Office marked the first time a German university had established an office in Taiwan.

The two schools have collaborated in numerous multifaceted research projects, Professor Hsiao-Wen Wang (王筱雯), NCKU's vice president for international affairs, stated. Wang also mentioned that the addition of a member from TUDa's International Relations and Mobility unit at NCKU could provide direct and accessible individual consultation for overseas study and research in Germany.

In addition, a short-term course in materials science was recently developed by a TUDa professor, Wang said.

According to Wang, the German university chose to send five exchange students to NCKU due to the Tainan university's highly regarded learning environment and Taiwan's successful epidemic prevention efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both parties are excited about what the German university's Asia office will bring. Claudia Finner, director of the office, praised NCKU for its research foundation, pragmatic spirit, and unwavering dedication to issues of tomorrow, while Dr. Su said he looks forward to celebrating many more anniversaries with TUDa and hopes Germany will nurture a closer relationship with Taiwan.

NCKU and TUDa signed their first academic cooperation agreement in 1987 and have since promoted faculty mobility and student exchanges as well as created a link between the Taiwan Comprehensive University System (TCUS) and TU9 German Institutes of Technology. Over 30 years of mutual understanding and cooperation, the two schools earned the recognition of the EU's Erasmus Program in 2017, heralding a bright future for years to come.