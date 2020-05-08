A VE Day advertisement is displayed on one of the screens in London's Piccadilly Circus on Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of W... A VE Day advertisement is displayed on one of the screens in London's Piccadilly Circus on Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)