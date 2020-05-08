The residents of Cambrian Road in Chester dress up in 1945 clothing and have a social distancing tea party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Fri...
The residents of Cambrian Road in Chester dress up in 1945 clothing and have a social distancing tea party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Friday May 8, 2020. Although large-scale public events are unable to go ahead because of coronavirus restrictions, tributes will be paid by politicians and members of the royal family, as well as through a host of other events as the nation remembers those who fought and died in World War II. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
The residents of Cambrian Road in Chester dress up in 1945 clothing and have a social distancing tea party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Fri...
The residents of Cambrian Road in Chester dress up in 1945 clothing and have a social distancing tea party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Friday May 8, 2020. Although large-scale public events are unable to go ahead because of coronavirus restrictions, tributes will be paid by politicians and members of the royal family, as well as through a host of other events as the nation remembers those who fought and died in World War II. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
The residents of Cambrian Road in Chester dress up in 1945 clothing and have a social distancing tea party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Fri...
The residents of Cambrian Road in Chester dress up in 1945 clothing and have a social distancing tea party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Friday May 8, 2020. Although large-scale public events are unable to go ahead because of coronavirus restrictions, tributes will be paid by politicians and members of the royal family, as well as through a host of other events as the nation remembers those who fought and died in World War II. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Red Army veteran Ukrainian Semen Kleinmann, centre, born 1926, attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Soviet War memorial at the boulevard 'Strasse d...
Red Army veteran Ukrainian Semen Kleinmann, centre, born 1926, attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Soviet War memorial at the boulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' during commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day and the end of WWII in Europe in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands in the garden surrounding the Petit Palais, Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 7...
The statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands in the garden surrounding the Petit Palais, Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
The statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands in the garden surrounding the Petit Palais, seen behind, Friday May 8, 2020 in...
The statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands in the garden surrounding the Petit Palais, seen behind, Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
The basement of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill's statue is engraved with his famous sentence, Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75t...
The basement of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill's statue is engraved with his famous sentence, Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A police officer checks a vehicle before VE Day ceremonies Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe shou...
A police officer checks a vehicle before VE Day ceremonies Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A woman jogs before VE Day ceremonies Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parad...
A woman jogs before VE Day ceremonies Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A cyclists rides on the Alexandre III bridge, with the Invalides monument in background, before VE Day ceremonies Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75t...
A cyclists rides on the Alexandre III bridge, with the Invalides monument in background, before VE Day ceremonies Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A plaincloth police officer wearing a face mask and his dog patrol at the statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Friday May 8, ...
A plaincloth police officer wearing a face mask and his dog patrol at the statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A veteran holds a French flag before a ceremony at a WWI and WWII monument in Lille, northern France, Friday May 8, 2020. The 75th anniversary of the ...
A veteran holds a French flag before a ceremony at a WWI and WWII monument in Lille, northern France, Friday May 8, 2020. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
A veteran waits as a girl holds a French flag before a ceremony at a WWI and WWII monument in Lille, northern France, Friday May 8, 2020. The 75th ann...
A veteran waits as a girl holds a French flag before a ceremony at a WWI and WWII monument in Lille, northern France, Friday May 8, 2020. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
A VE Day advertisement is displayed on one of the screens in London's Piccadilly Circus on Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of W...
A VE Day advertisement is displayed on one of the screens in London's Piccadilly Circus on Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The statue of General Charles de Gaulle is pictured before VE Day ceremonies Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War...
The statue of General Charles de Gaulle is pictured before VE Day ceremonies Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool)
Four years old Emilia, right, lays down flowers at the Soviet War memorial at the boulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' during commemorations to mark the 7...
Four years old Emilia, right, lays down flowers at the Soviet War memorial at the boulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' during commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day and the end of WWII in Europe in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The empty Champs Elysee avenue and the Arc de Triomphe are pictured before VE Day ceremonies Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the ...
The empty Champs Elysee avenue and the Arc de Triomphe are pictured before VE Day ceremonies Friday May 8, 2020 in Paris. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool)
A Russian soldier grads at the Soviet War memorial at the boulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' during commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of Victo...
A Russian soldier grads at the Soviet War memorial at the boulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' during commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day and the end of WWII in Europe in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Michael Donth, Christian Democratic Union party member of the parliament wears a face mask with a photo of the German parliament building the Reichsta...
Michael Donth, Christian Democratic Union party member of the parliament wears a face mask with a photo of the German parliament building the Reichstag as he attends commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day and the end of WWII in Europe, at the Soviet War memorial at the boulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Orthodox priest attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Soviet War memorial at the boulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' during commemorations to mark the 7...
Orthodox priest attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Soviet War memorial at the boulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' during commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day and the end of WWII in Europe in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Pipe major Andy Reid of The Scots Guards plays his pipes on the cliffs of Dover, Kent, as two Spitfires from the Battle of Britain memorial flight fly...
Pipe major Andy Reid of The Scots Guards plays his pipes on the cliffs of Dover, Kent, as two Spitfires from the Battle of Britain memorial flight fly overhead, ahead of commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day Friday May 8, 2020. (Richard Pohle/The Times via AP)
The statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands in an almost empty Parliament Square in London, Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75t...
The statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands in an almost empty Parliament Square in London, Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
The statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands in an almost empty Parliament Square in London, Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75t...
The statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands in an almost empty Parliament Square in London, Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
People take pictures of a guardsman marching in front of a memorial in London, Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II ...
People take pictures of a guardsman marching in front of a memorial in London, Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A man takes a photo in front of the statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill in an almost empty Parliament Square in London, Frida...
A man takes a photo in front of the statue of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill in an almost empty Parliament Square in London, Friday, May 8, 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Piper Louise Marshall plays at dawn along Edinburgh's Portobello Beach overlooking the Firth of Forth, Scotland, Friday May 8, 2020 the 75th anniversa...
Piper Louise Marshall plays at dawn along Edinburgh's Portobello Beach overlooking the Firth of Forth, Scotland, Friday May 8, 2020 the 75th anniversary of VE Day which marks the end of World War II in Europe. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — Europe was marking the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces following six years of war in a low-key fashion Friday due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions across the continent.
Instead of the big celebrations that had been planned, people across Europe have been asked to mark the moment in private.
BRITAIN
Queen Elizabeth II will lead the tributes in the U.K. to mark the 75th anniversary with a broadcast to the nation at 9 p.m., the exact time that her father addressed the nation 75 years ago.
A two-minute silence will be observed at 11 a.m. to honor the memories of the British servicemen and women who gave their lives during the war. The silence will be led by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and broadcast from a location in Scotland, where they are self-isolating.
The victory speech of Britain's wartime prime minister, Winston Churchill, will also be broadcast later on BBC Television.
FRANCE
French President Emmanuel Macron is to visit the statue of General Charles de Gaulle in Paris before attending a VE Day commemoration ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe.
De Gaulle led the Free France forces during the war from London after his country had been invaded by Germany in 1940. France had been liberated in 1944.
GERMANY
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other high-ranking officials are to lay a wreath at the Central Memorial of the Federal Republic of Germany for the Victims of War and Tyranny.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is also set to deliver a speech and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is expected to be illuminated to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
___
Follow AP’s coverage marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe at https://apnews.com/WorldWarII