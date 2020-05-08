TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A legislator closely associated with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wanted to remove the mention of unification with China as the only national aim from the text of the “Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area,” reports said Friday (May 8).

The proposal was seen as sensitive because it came just weeks ahead of Tsai’s May 20 swearing in for her second and final four-year term as president. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate won a landslide victory in the Jan. 11 presidential election.

DPP legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘), who is not related to the president, said the current wording of the act describing “national unification” as the only aim no longer reflected the political reality and should therefore be removed from the text, the China Times reported.

His proposal finished its first reading at the Legislative Yuan Friday morning, leading the newspaper to describe it as a step toward Taiwan Independence. The text of the act opens with the phrase “before the unification of the nation,” which the legislator wants to replace with “in response to national development,” the China Times reported.

Taiwan acknowledged the People’s Republic of China’s existence and its sovereignty over the areas it controlled, while Taiwan’s government held the authority over the islands of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, including their adjacent territorial waters and airspace, the China Times quoted the DPP lawmaker as saying.

