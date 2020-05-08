TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI) has included “Taiwan, Republic of China” as a country option in its website’s membership registration, a move hailed as a nod to Taiwan's achievements in this area.

Previously, Taiwanese who wished to register as a member of the non-profit organization had no choice but to select “Chinese Taipei” as their nationality, wrote CNA. Chinese Taipei is the term used to refer to Taiwan in some international competitions and organizations in order to avoid a controversy with China.

As the term has baffled many members, Liao Cheng-wei (廖承威), deputy director-general of the Taiwan Intellectual Property Office (TIPO), proposed that the AIPPI change how it addresses Taiwanese members while meeting with the association's President Renata Pelosi at a convention marking the 50th anniversary of the Asian Patent Attorneys Association. The event, which took place in Taiwan lat year, saw the participation of over 1,500 patent attorneys among other professionals from around the world.

However, the option of "Chinese Taipei" has not yet been removed from the list of countries on the membership application page.

The addition of “Taiwan, Republic of China” in the section is a recognition of the country’s efforts to protect intellectual property, reckoned Hong Shu-min (洪淑敏), TIPO director-general. The country will continue to push for official membership in the organization, Liberty Times quoted her as saying.

Based in Switzerland, AIPPI is dedicated to developing regulations to safeguard intellectual property, including copyrights, patents, and trademarks. It has around 9,000 members worldwide from over 125 countries.