Taiwan presidential official Chen Chu rumored for move to Control Yuan

President to name 29 candidates for top government watchdog

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/08 15:35
File photo of Presidential Office Secretary General Chen Chu (left) with President Tsai Ing-wen  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) confirmed Friday (May 8) that she wanted Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to stay on when she starts her second and final term on May 20, the fate of her presidential secretary general, Chen Chu (陳菊), has not become clear yet.

Media reports speculated that Chen might move to head the Control Yuan, the nation’s top government watchdog. The president is due to name a list of 29 candidates for the body’s membership, which then has to be ratified by the Legislative Yuan before taking office for a six-year term beginning August 1.

When Chen attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Tainan City Thursday (May 7), she avoided responding to questions from reporters about a move to the Control Yuan, the Liberty Times reported.

Chen, 69, is a veteran human rights activist and former political prisoner who served as mayor of Kaohsiung City from 2006 to 2018.
Chen Chu
Tsai Ing-wen
Presidential Office
May 20 inauguration
reshuffle

