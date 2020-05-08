TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (May 8) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and 26 days without a new local case.

During his daily press conference on Friday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus. Taiwan's total number of coronavirus cases still stands at 440.

The CECC announced that they received 422 reports of people with suspected symptoms on Thursday (May 7). Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 66,460 tests for COVID-19, with 65,211 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 26 days. Out of 440 total confirmed cases, 349 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's Goodwill Fleet.

Up until now, only six patients have succumbed, while 355 have been released from hospital isolation.