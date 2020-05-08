Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (right) with President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei in 2018 Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (right) with President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei in 2018 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Senate in Paraguay defeated a motion to switch recognition from Taiwan to China just last month, but pressure is mounting from farmers and businesses in the Latin American country for a change, The Americas Quarterly reported Thursday (May 7).

In their article, Tom Long and Francisco Urdinez note how the recent vote was pushed by politicians arguing that China was better placed than the island to help the South American nation weather the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Taiwan’s supporters still won the vote, 25 to 16, and the island donated 280,000 face masks and other items.

However, the enormous attraction of the Chinese market for Paraguay’s beef and soy might still lead to a switch. At present, the products might reach China by an indirect way, but without the return of loans, credits and investments.

Until now, links between Taiwan and Paraguay lead to mutual but asymmetrical benefits, Long and Urdinez argued. The island’s only remaining South American ally backs its case at international bodies, such as the United Nations General Assembly and the World Health Assembly, while Paraguay sympathizes with Taiwan because of its own history of being bullied by larger neighbors.

As Taiwan’s only ally in the region, Paraguay can play a unique role which it could not if it were one of many Chinese allies, according to Long and Urdinez. In the end, China is succeeding in fracturing Paraguay’s once-unified elites, making some of them wonder why they should keep looking away from the most populous nation in the world when it is offering financial and economic benefits, the authors said.

Long, an associate professor at the University of Warwick in Great Britain, and Urdinez, an assistant professor at the Pontificia Universidad Católica in Chile, published “Status at the Margins: Why Paraguay Recognizes Taiwan and Shuns China” in Foreign Policy Analysis.

