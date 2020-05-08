Taiwanese theatrical professions won awards in the 35th Annual Lucille Lortal Awards (CNA photo) Taiwanese theatrical professions won awards in the 35th Annual Lucille Lortal Awards (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese theatrical artists took home awards at the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards in New York on May 3.

The Lucille Lortel Awards recognize achievements in New York Off-Broadway theater. Off-Broadway refers to theaters in Manhattan that are smaller than Broadway theaters, which seat between 100 and 499 people.

Due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, this year's winners were announced via a virtual ceremony on May 3, according to CNA.

Taiwanese artist, Chen You-Shin (陳幼欣), and co-designer, Laura Jellinek, won the award for Outstanding Scenic Design for the play "Mrs. Murray's Menagerie," according to a press release from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York.

Chen, who specializes in spacial design, graduated from the Department of Drama and Theater at National Taiwan University and then received a master's degree in Fine Arts from New York University Tisch School of the Arts, CNA reported.

Alumni of California Institute of the Arts, Sun Ruey-horng (孫瑞鴻), received the award for Outstanding Projection Design for his work in "The Headlands."

According the CNA, the Lucille Lortel Awards were established by the Off-Broadway League in 1985.



The 35th edition of Lucille Lortel Awards. (YouTube video)