In this Sunday, May 3, 2020 photo, the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up as if wearing a protective mask and with a hashtag that reads in Po... In this Sunday, May 3, 2020 photo, the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up as if wearing a protective mask and with a hashtag that reads in Portuguese: "Mask saves," amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

An employee calls for a client to enter a fast food restaurant, during a government lockdown restricting residents to essential shopping in the mornin... An employee calls for a client to enter a fast food restaurant, during a government lockdown restricting residents to essential shopping in the mornings in an attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Security forces guard the shore area and a boat in which authorities claim a group of armed men landed in the port city of La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunda... Security forces guard the shore area and a boat in which authorities claim a group of armed men landed in the port city of La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said on state television that security forces overcame before dawn Sunday an armed maritime incursion with speedboats from neighboring Colombia in which several attackers were killed and others detained. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A resident greets a water utility worker from CEDAE through his home's window, where he has a sign that reads in Portuguese "Ice for sale," as water w... A resident greets a water utility worker from CEDAE through his home's window, where he has a sign that reads in Portuguese "Ice for sale," as water workers disinfect the Mare Complex slum in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

An employee of Xochimilco's crematorium waits for a corpse, suspected to have died of the new coronavirus, in Mexico City, Monday, May 4, 2020. He is ... An employee of Xochimilco's crematorium waits for a corpse, suspected to have died of the new coronavirus, in Mexico City, Monday, May 4, 2020. He is standing next to pile of discarded coffins that contained people who died of COVID-19 disease, and are waiting to be destroyed at the site. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A dog stands on a staircase where a worker disinfects the streets of the "Villa 31" neighborhood during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spre... A dog stands on a staircase where a worker disinfects the streets of the "Villa 31" neighborhood during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. According to official data, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease in this slum have increased in the past week, putting authorities on high alert. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Residents of the Paraisopolis slum attend a ceremony on a soccer field after getting basic training from health workers on how to stay safe during the... Residents of the Paraisopolis slum attend a ceremony on a soccer field after getting basic training from health workers on how to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic in their community in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. With over 100,000 residents, Paraisopolis is one of the areas of Sao Paulo that is most affected by the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A man basks in the sun on Montevideo's seafront, Uruguay, Sunday, May 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) A man basks in the sun on Montevideo's seafront, Uruguay, Sunday, May 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Inmates at the Puraquequara prison stand on a water tower as they protest against bad conditions and restrictions on family visits put in place to cur... Inmates at the Puraquequara prison stand on a water tower as they protest against bad conditions and restrictions on family visits put in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in Manaus, Brazil, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

Musicians from Mariachi groups perform during an event to appeal that authorities allow them to work this upcoming Mother's Day in Quito, Ecuador, Tue... Musicians from Mariachi groups perform during an event to appeal that authorities allow them to work this upcoming Mother's Day in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Mariachis have not been able to perform and earn a living since the government ordered in mid-March a national lockdown that includes restrictions on traffic and pedestrian movement to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

A family peers from their home's window before receiving boxes of free food during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Bogota, ... A family peers from their home's window before receiving boxes of free food during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, May 4, 2020. The city government is distributing food to poor people who can't go out to work. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

MAY 1-7, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photographer Jorge Saenz in Paraguay.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com