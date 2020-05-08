  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/05/08 12:03
A family peers from their home's window before receiving boxes of free food during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Bogota, ...
Musicians from Mariachi groups perform during an event to appeal that authorities allow them to work this upcoming Mother's Day in Quito, Ecuador, Tue...
Inmates at the Puraquequara prison stand on a water tower as they protest against bad conditions and restrictions on family visits put in place to cur...
A man basks in the sun on Montevideo's seafront, Uruguay, Sunday, May 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Residents of the Paraisopolis slum attend a ceremony on a soccer field after getting basic training from health workers on how to stay safe during the...
A dog stands on a staircase where a worker disinfects the streets of the "Villa 31" neighborhood during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spre...
An employee of Xochimilco's crematorium waits for a corpse, suspected to have died of the new coronavirus, in Mexico City, Monday, May 4, 2020. He is ...
A resident greets a water utility worker from CEDAE through his home's window, where he has a sign that reads in Portuguese "Ice for sale," as water w...
Security forces guard the shore area and a boat in which authorities claim a group of armed men landed in the port city of La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunda...
An employee calls for a client to enter a fast food restaurant, during a government lockdown restricting residents to essential shopping in the mornin...
In this Sunday, May 3, 2020 photo, the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up as if wearing a protective mask and with a hashtag that reads in Po...

MAY 1-7, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photographer Jorge Saenz in Paraguay.

