TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been hailed as an attractive medical tourism destination by American travel magazine Global Traveler.

An article published Tuesday (May 5), “Taiwan: A Hot Spot For Health,” said Taiwan has become increasingly popular in Western countries, including the U.S., as a place to seek medical treatment.

The island country boasts state-of-the-art medical equipment and well-trained doctors, many of whom studied in the U.S., the article said, adding that the fact that American citizens are granted 90 days of visa-free sojourn makes it even more appealing.

In addition to affordable common procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafts, hip replacements, and cosmetic surgery, many hospitals in Taiwan also provide customized service. A bonus for those planning a medical journey is the plethora of natural settings and hot springs across the island, which are excellent for travelers needing relaxation and recuperation following medical treatment, it said.

Shih Chao-huei (施照輝), director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, noted that healthcare will be a top priority for people in the post-coronavirus era. This presents an opportunity for Taiwan to promote itself as an ideal destination for medical tourists, wrote CNA.

Last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) released a short film about a Guamanian who sought medical assistance in Taiwan. Tormented by years of painful spine and hip ailments, he is finally able to get his life back on track after receiving surgeries in the country.