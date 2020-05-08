AP Week in Pictures, Asia

An Indian traffic police officer stops a motorist during nationwide lockdown in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. India's six-week coronavirus loc... An Indian traffic police officer stops a motorist during nationwide lockdown in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. India's six-week coronavirus lockdown, which was supposed to end on Monday, has been extended for another two weeks, with a few relaxations. Locking down the country's 1.3 billion people has slowed down the spread of the virus, but has come at the enormous cost of upending lives and millions of lost jobs. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

People in a park watch news broadcasted on a giant screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the opening ceremony of the Sunchon Phosph... People in a park watch news broadcasted on a giant screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the opening ceremony of the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory Saturday, May, 2nd. 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, state media said Saturday, ending an absence that had triggered global rumors that he may be seriously ill. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, right, observes a cleaning robot operated at the lobby of a hotel for the new coronavirus COVID-19 patients with mild symptom... Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, right, observes a cleaning robot operated at the lobby of a hotel for the new coronavirus COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms during a media preview in Tokyo Friday, May 1, 2020. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he planned to extend a state of emergency beyond the scheduled end of May 6 because infections are spreading and hospitals are overburdened. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A Sri Lankan Buddhist monk climbs the steps past statues at a deserted temple during curfew on Buddha Jayanthi, a day that celebrates the birth of the... A Sri Lankan Buddhist monk climbs the steps past statues at a deserted temple during curfew on Buddha Jayanthi, a day that celebrates the birth of the Buddha, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Sri Lanka has again reimposed a 24-hour countrywide curfew until next Monday, as part of stringent measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Migrant workers from the neighboring state of Maharashtra trying to return to their villages hundreds of miles away walk through a highway during a na... Migrant workers from the neighboring state of Maharashtra trying to return to their villages hundreds of miles away walk through a highway during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Monday, May 4, 2020. India's six-week coronavirus lockdown, which was supposed to end on Monday, has been extended for another two weeks, with a few relaxations. Locking down the country's 1.3 billion people has slowed down the spread of the virus, but has come at the enormous cost of upending lives and millions of lost jobs. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Visitors wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus walk through the Forbidden City in Beijing, Friday, May 1, 2020. The Forbidden City... Visitors wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus walk through the Forbidden City in Beijing, Friday, May 1, 2020. The Forbidden City reopened beginning on Friday, China's May Day holiday, to limited visitors after being closed to the public for more than three months during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Homeless people wait for free distribution of food during extended lockdown in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 4, 2020. India's six-week coronavirus loc... Homeless people wait for free distribution of food during extended lockdown in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 4, 2020. India's six-week coronavirus lockdown, which was supposed to end on Monday, has been extended for another two weeks, with a few relaxations. Locking down the country's 1.3 billion people has slowed down the spread of the virus, but has come at the enormous cost of upending lives and millions of lost jobs. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A receptionist with a protective mask and a face shield answers a call at a hair salon in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Residents of the Th... A receptionist with a protective mask and a face shield answers a call at a hair salon in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Residents of the Thai capital Bangkok strolled in its parks, booked haircuts and stocked up on beer and other alcoholic drinks as Thai government eased restrictions on May 3 that were imposed weeks ago to combat the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Health officials escort an elderly women back home under hot sun after she had a coronavirus test at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, ... Health officials escort an elderly women back home under hot sun after she had a coronavirus test at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Malaysia's government says all foreign workers must undergo mandatory virus testing as many business sectors reopen in parts of the country for the first time since a partial virus lockdown began March 18. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai, India, Sunday, May 3, 2020. The event was part the... An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai, India, Sunday, May 3, 2020. The event was part the Armed Forces' efforts to thank the workers, including doctors, nurses and police personnel, who have been at the forefront of the country's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

A woman holds her smartphone in front of the spectators' seats which are covered with pictures of fans, before the start of a baseball game between Ha... A woman holds her smartphone in front of the spectators' seats which are covered with pictures of fans, before the start of a baseball game between Hanwha Eagles and SK Wyverns in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Cheerleaders danced beneath rows of empty seats and umpires wore protective masks as a new baseball season began in South Korea. After a weeks-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, a hushed atmosphere allowed for sounds like the ball hitting the catcher's mitt and bats smacking the ball for a single or double to echo around the stadium. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

MAY 1-7, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

