AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/05/08 11:33
A woman holds her smartphone in front of the spectators' seats which are covered with pictures of fans, before the start of a baseball game between Ha...
An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai, India, Sunday, May 3, 2020. The event was part the...
Health officials escort an elderly women back home under hot sun after she had a coronavirus test at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, ...
A receptionist with a protective mask and a face shield answers a call at a hair salon in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Residents of the Th...
Homeless people wait for free distribution of food during extended lockdown in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 4, 2020. India's six-week coronavirus loc...
Visitors wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus walk through the Forbidden City in Beijing, Friday, May 1, 2020. The Forbidden City...
Migrant workers from the neighboring state of Maharashtra trying to return to their villages hundreds of miles away walk through a highway during a na...
A Sri Lankan Buddhist monk climbs the steps past statues at a deserted temple during curfew on Buddha Jayanthi, a day that celebrates the birth of the...
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, right, observes a cleaning robot operated at the lobby of a hotel for the new coronavirus COVID-19 patients with mild symptom...
People in a park watch news broadcasted on a giant screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the opening ceremony of the Sunchon Phosph...
An Indian traffic police officer stops a motorist during nationwide lockdown in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. India's six-week coronavirus loc...

MAY 1-7, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

