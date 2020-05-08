Tsai reappoints Su as Taiwan's premier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (May 8) announced that she is reappointing Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as the country's premier.

At a press conference held Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Presidential Office, Tsai said that Su's achievements as premier were clear for all to see and announced that on May 20, she would invite him to again serve as premier and continue to fight for Taiwan. She added that she would immediately begin the work of building a new Cabinet.

For his part, Su said that there will be much work to be done once Tsai again entrusts him with the responsibility. He then emphasized that he would "maintain the original spirit and put forth his best effort."

As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is still a major source of concern, Tsai is expected to make only minor changes to the Cabinet in order to maintain stability.

One significant change that could occur is Chen Chi-mai's (陳其邁) departure from the post of vice premier.

In the event that Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) is removed from office June 6, Chen could participate in a new mayoral election, reported Liberty Times. If this occurs, Tsai would need to select a new vice premier.