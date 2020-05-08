  1. Home
Media technology journal retracts over 30 Chinese research papers

Multimedia Tools and Applications journal pulls articles by Chinese researchers for 2nd time

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/08 10:42
Beihang University in Beijing, China (Wikimedia Commons, Emcc photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A research journal has pulled more than 30 papers authored by Chinese researchers citing plagiarism and other academic misconduct.

Multimedia Tools and Applications, a journal owned by Germany-based publisher Springer, retracted 33 out of 39 Chinese written articles in April, reported The Paper. The retraction was the second time the journal initiated such a move in the past two years, for a total of 41 withdrawn articles.

The journal listed “duplicated from an unpublished manuscript, authorship manipulation, an attempt to subvert the peer review process, substantial overlap most notably with the article cited, and figure duplication without appropriate permission,” as the primary reasons for the retraction.

According to the report, dozens of Chinese academic institutions and companies were involved in the large-scale article withdrawal, many of which received government sponsorship. They include Zhejiang University, Beihang University, Wuhan University of Science and Technology, China Jiliang University, and Changzhou Institute of Technology.

Tumor Biology, another journal founded by Springer, pulled 107 papers published between 2012 and 2016 due to peer-review fraud. The flagged articles were authored by 524 researchers from 125 institutions in China, Japan, the U.S., and Canada.
