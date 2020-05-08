Peloton, PayPal rise; Elanco, Danaher fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:
Peloton Interactive Inc., up $6.09 to $44.12.
The exercise bike and treadmill company reported a surge in fiscal third-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts.
PayPal Holdings Inc., up $17.98 to $146.29.
The technology platform and digital payments company gave investors a surprisingly good profit forecast for the second quarter.
Lyft Inc., up $5.66 to $31.78.
The ride-hailing service reported surprisingly good fiscal first-quarter financial results on a jump in passenger revenue.
Fortinet Inc., up $23.66 to $135.12.
The network security company gave investors a solid profit forecast after reporting surprisingly good first-quarter financial results.
Twilio Inc., up $48.49 to $170.89.
The cloud-based software company reported a surprising first-quarter profit and a good revenue forecast.
ViacomCBS Inc., up $1.54 to $16.42.
The owner of CBS News and Paramount studios beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and expanded a distribution deal with Google.
Danaher Corp., down 50 cents to $163.48.
The maker of a rapid test for the virus that causes COVID-19 is offering $2.5 billion worth of common and preferred stock.
Elanco Animal Health Inc., down $3.05 to $19.88.
The animal health products company reported disappointing first-quarter profit and revenue.