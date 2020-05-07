  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press., Associated Press
2020/05/07 23:34
Laborers walk through a market that is closed due to a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Rawalp...
Lebanese riot police wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, stand guard in front the Lebanese Central Bank during May Day protes...
Women volunteers wearing protective clothing prepare the body of a victim who died from the new coronavirus, at a cemetery in the city of Ghaemshahr i...
A barber wears a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as he cuts a customer's hair at his salon, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 4, 2020...
A woman wearing mask and gloves prays over the grave of her mother who died from the new coronavirus, at a cemetery in the outskirts of the city of Ba...
Mourners wearing protective clothing, face masks and gloves, pray over the body of a victim who died after being infected with the new coronavirus, in...
Army soldiers face off with an anti-government protester during May Day protests near the Lebanese Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, May 1, 202...
26-year-old lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw hugs his 5-year-old female African lion 'Joumana,' after performing a show, part of a coronavirus stay home and ...
A dog swims in the water as trees stand where dry land was in the Sea of Galilee, locally known as Lake Kinneret on April 25, 2020. After an especiall...
People swim in the Mediterranean Sea during the coronavirus pandemic, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Taking advantage of warm spring weather...
Customers have a drink at a restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 4, 2020. Lebanon is entering a new phase of the coronavirus lockdown Monday, al...
A relative of a man who died from the coronavirus in the USA wears a face shield after the burial in east Jerusalem's Mount of Olives cemetery on May ...
Relatives of a victim who died from the new coronavirus mourn at the gate of a cemetery, on the outskirts of the city of Babol, in north of Iran, Thur...
A Muslim woman wears gloves as she prays in east Jerusalem's Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound, which rema...
Girls gather on a rooftop after Iftar or breaking their fast during Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 4, 2020. Many muslims worldwide will have to...

Laborers walk through a market that is closed due to a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Rawalp...

Lebanese riot police wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, stand guard in front the Lebanese Central Bank during May Day protes...

Women volunteers wearing protective clothing prepare the body of a victim who died from the new coronavirus, at a cemetery in the city of Ghaemshahr i...

A barber wears a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as he cuts a customer's hair at his salon, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 4, 2020...

A woman wearing mask and gloves prays over the grave of her mother who died from the new coronavirus, at a cemetery in the outskirts of the city of Ba...

Mourners wearing protective clothing, face masks and gloves, pray over the body of a victim who died after being infected with the new coronavirus, in...

Army soldiers face off with an anti-government protester during May Day protests near the Lebanese Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, May 1, 202...

26-year-old lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw hugs his 5-year-old female African lion 'Joumana,' after performing a show, part of a coronavirus stay home and ...

A dog swims in the water as trees stand where dry land was in the Sea of Galilee, locally known as Lake Kinneret on April 25, 2020. After an especiall...

People swim in the Mediterranean Sea during the coronavirus pandemic, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Taking advantage of warm spring weather...

Customers have a drink at a restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 4, 2020. Lebanon is entering a new phase of the coronavirus lockdown Monday, al...

A relative of a man who died from the coronavirus in the USA wears a face shield after the burial in east Jerusalem's Mount of Olives cemetery on May ...

Relatives of a victim who died from the new coronavirus mourn at the gate of a cemetery, on the outskirts of the city of Babol, in north of Iran, Thur...

A Muslim woman wears gloves as she prays in east Jerusalem's Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound, which rema...

Girls gather on a rooftop after Iftar or breaking their fast during Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 4, 2020. Many muslims worldwide will have to...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 30-May 6, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where human resilience was on display as people tried to find new ways to conduct their daily lives in the coronavirus era. From protesting in masks for their basic rights to burying the dead in full PPE, to a long-overdue haircut at the barber and a socially-distanced visit to a sidewalk cafe: this is how we do things now.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com