AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

Laborers walk through a market that is closed due to a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Lebanese riot police wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, stand guard in front the Lebanese Central Bank during May Day protest near in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, May 1, 2020. Hundreds rallied outside the country's central bank and in other parts of the country a day after the prime minister said he'll be seeking a rescue program from the International Monetary Fund to deal with a spiraling economic crisis. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Women volunteers wearing protective clothing prepare the body of a victim who died from the new coronavirus, at a cemetery in the city of Ghaemshahr in north of Iran, Friday, May 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
A barber wears a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as he cuts a customer's hair at his salon, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 4, 2020. Lebanon is entering a new phase of the lockdown Monday, allowing, barber shops, car showrooms and restaurants to open at 30% capacity during the day. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A woman wearing mask and gloves prays over the grave of her mother who died from the new coronavirus, at a cemetery in the outskirts of the city of Babol, in north of Iran, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Mourners wearing protective clothing, face masks and gloves, pray over the body of a victim who died after being infected with the new coronavirus, in the outskirts of the city of Babol, in north of Iran, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Army soldiers face off with an anti-government protester during May Day protests near the Lebanese Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, May 1, 2020. Hundreds rallied outside the country's central bank and in other parts of the country a day after the prime minister said he'll be seeking a rescue program from the International Monetary Fund to deal with a spiraling economic crisis. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
26-year-old lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw hugs his 5-year-old female African lion 'Joumana,' after performing a show, part of a coronavirus stay home and stay safe call to encourage people to stay home, inside his family apartment, in Cairo, Egypt on April 28, 2020. With the national circus closed due to the pandemic, el-Helw has his big cats performing tricks at his Cairo apartment and posts performance videos on social media. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
A dog swims in the water as trees stand where dry land was in the Sea of Galilee, locally known as Lake Kinneret on April 25, 2020. After an especially rainy winter, the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel is at its highest level in two decades, but the beaches and major Christian sites along its banks are empty as authorities imposed a full lockdown. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
People swim in the Mediterranean Sea during the coronavirus pandemic, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Taking advantage of warm spring weather, people who have been under lockdown for weeks headed to the corniche a day before the government begins to ease coronavirus restrictions on Monday. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Customers have a drink at a restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 4, 2020. Lebanon is entering a new phase of the coronavirus lockdown Monday, allowing, barber shops, car showrooms and restaurants to open at 30% capacity during the day. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A relative of a man who died from the coronavirus in the USA wears a face shield after the burial in east Jerusalem's Mount of Olives cemetery on May 1, 2020. Air travel to Israel has come to a near standstill due to coronavirus restrictions, but one type of voyage still endures: the final journey of Jews wishing to be buried in Israel. Families, the aviation industry and health workers are finding ways to keep the deceased flying in despite the challenges presented by the virus. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Relatives of a victim who died from the new coronavirus mourn at the gate of a cemetery, on the outskirts of the city of Babol, in north of Iran, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
A Muslim woman wears gloves as she prays in east Jerusalem's Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound, which remains shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the holy month of Ramadan, Friday, May 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Girls gather on a rooftop after Iftar or breaking their fast during Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 4, 2020. Many muslims worldwide will have to forgo the communal prayers, large family gatherings, and sehour (the last meal before another day of fasting) outings, that make the holy month special and festive, as authorities maintain partial lockdowns aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 30-May 6, 2020.
This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where human resilience was on display as people tried to find new ways to conduct their daily lives in the coronavirus era. From protesting in masks for their basic rights to burying the dead in full PPE, to a long-overdue haircut at the barber and a socially-distanced visit to a sidewalk cafe: this is how we do things now.
The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.
