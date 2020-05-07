AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

A relative of a man who died from the coronavirus in the USA wears a face shield after the burial in east Jerusalem's Mount of Olives cemetery on May ... A relative of a man who died from the coronavirus in the USA wears a face shield after the burial in east Jerusalem's Mount of Olives cemetery on May 1, 2020. Air travel to Israel has come to a near standstill due to coronavirus restrictions, but one type of voyage still endures: the final journey of Jews wishing to be buried in Israel. Families, the aviation industry and health workers are finding ways to keep the deceased flying in despite the challenges presented by the virus. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)