VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of a bishop in Ohio who failed to bring to the attention of superiors concerns about a priest, who has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly raping a young boy.

The Vatican announcement on Thursday gave no details about why Cincinnati Auxiliary Bishop Joseph R. Binzer had offered the pontiff his resignation.

But the archdiocese of Cincinnati noted that Binzer had already been removed as director of priests’ personnel “after he failed to bring past concerns about Father Geoffrey Drew’s conduct to the attention of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr” and the priests’ personnel board.

The Rev. Drew is accused of allegedly raping the boy in the 1980s and 1990s, years before he was ordained as a priest and while he was music director at a suburban Cincinnati parish. Drew has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of rape.

“I am deeply sorry for my role in addressing the concerns raised about Father Drew, which has had a negative impact on the trust and faith of the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.,” the archdiocese quoted Binzer as saying. “In April, having studied this matter since last summer, the Holy See informed me that it agreed with this assessment.”

Binzer, a Cincinnati native, served as chancellor of the archdiocese for eight years before being ordained a bishop. He was installed as auxiliary bishop in 2011. Binzer remains a priest in the archdiocese.