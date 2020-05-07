FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016, Brazil's Formiga, in action during a Group E match of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament... FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016, Brazil's Formiga, in action during a Group E match of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament at the Rio Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. An announcement Thursday May 7, 2020, says the 42-year-old midfielder Formiga has signed a new contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain to run until 2021. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, FILE)

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, Brazil's Formiga during a practice session of the Brazilian national soccer team in preparatio... FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, Brazil's Formiga during a practice session of the Brazilian national soccer team in preparation for the women's World Cup in France, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil. An announcement Thursday May 7, 2020, says the 42-year-old midfielder Formiga has signed a new contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain to run until 2021. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, FILE)

PARIS (AP) — Brazilian veteran Formiga signed a contract extension with French club Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, tying her to the team until 2021.

The 42-year-old midfielder played in a record seventh Women's World Cup last year and has made nearly 200 appearances for Brazil. She has played 77 games for PSG since joining in 2017 and captained the team when it won the French Cup in 2018.

“(Formiga) will play her 27th professional season in 2020-2021,” PSG said in a statement. ”(She) is quite simply a legend in women’s football.”

In September, Formiga became the oldest player to score in a European competition at the age of 41 years, 193 days, netting against Sporting Braga in the Champions League.

Formiga, which means “the ant” in Portuguese, won the Copa America with the Seleção in 2018.

She has represented Brazil at six Olympics between 1996 and 2016, and plans to end her international career at the rescheduled Tokyo Games in 2021.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports