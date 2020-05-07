  1. Home
Madonna says she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies

International pop icon recalls falling ill at end of Paris tour two months ago

By  Taiwan News
2020/05/07 19:34
Madonna says she tested positive for coroanvirus antibodies. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American pop icon Madonna recently opened up about her experience with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on social media after testing positive for the antibodies of the infectious disease.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 6), the 61-year-old singer revealed that both she and her performance crew felt very ill seven weeks ago at the end of her Paris tour. She said she assumed that they had caught "a very bad flu" at the time, but now with the positive result of her antibody testing, she realized otherwise.

While sharing a news article about coronavrius vaccine research, Madonna stressed that she was very pleased to contribute to the vaccine development by donating US$1.1 million to researchers. She also clarified that she and her tour crew had recovered from COVID-19 and were no longer showing symptoms.

Madonna also revealed last month that she had lost three friends to the deadly virus, including her cousin.

Although the international star had stated in one of her previous posts that she planned to spend some time outside following her antibody testing, the American Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said it remains unclear if having coronavirus antibodies would guarantee immunity to the disease, according to CNA.

Since the outbreak, many well-known international figures have been infected by the coronavirus, including Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife, American singer Pink, NBA player Donovan Mitchell, and British Prime Minster Boris Johnson. Among the celebrities infected, some have unfortunately passed after contracting the virus, including Japanese comedian Shimura Ken and musician Alan Merrill who co-wrote the hit song "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" for his group Arrows.
Madonna
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
antibodies
celebrities

