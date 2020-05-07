FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas delivers a keynote speech during a dedication of Georgia new Nathan De... FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas delivers a keynote speech during a dedication of Georgia new Nathan Deal Judicial Center in Atlanta. A Supreme Court justice gets it in his mind to ask a question, and pretty soon, he's got questions for everyone. And so the next question: Will Clarence Thomas ever stop talking? Before this week, the intervals between Thomas' questions during high court arguments were measured in years. He once went 10 years, from 2006 to 2016, without asking even one. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

In this image made from video taken May 6, 2020 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fire and smoke rise from trees alongsi... In this image made from video taken May 6, 2020 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fire and smoke rise from trees alongside a road in Santa Rosa County, Florida. Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said. (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services via AP)

People affected by a chemical gas leak are carried in a truck for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Chemical gas leak... People affected by a chemical gas leak are carried in a truck for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India early Thursday, leaving people struggling to breathe and collapsing in the streets as they tried to flee. Administrator Vinay Chand said several people fainted on the road and were rushed to a hospital. (AP Photo)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. WILDFIRES RAGE IN FLORIDA PANHANDLE Forecasters say dry conditions, low humidity and high winds have whipped up the fire which started as a prescribed burn, forcing hundreds of people from their homes.

2. ‘PEOPLE FELT BREATHLESS’ A chemical gas leak from an industrial plant in southern India has killed at least 11 people and left about 1,000 others suffering with breathing difficulties and other problems.

3. CARDINAL PELL KNEW OF ABUSIVE PRIESTS An Australian inquiry says the prelate knew a priest had been moved decades ago because he had sexually abused children and should have suspended an unstable priest in another parish.

4. WHO’S SUDDENLY CHATTY Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who once went 10 years without asking a question in court, has been an active questioner for three straight days.

5. FAVRE REPAYING STATE FOR NO-SHOW SPEECHES The Hall of Fame quarterback is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi state auditor says.