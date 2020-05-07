  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Stitch spotted in Taipei

Cute kid dwarfed by Stitch umbrella during rainstorm in Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/07 17:51
(Daniel Garcia photo)

(Daniel Garcia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A foreign resident of Taipei took this photo of a small child engulfed by an umbrella featuring the head of the character Stitch from the Disney animated film "Lilo & Stitch."

The photographer, Daniel Garcia, told Taiwan News that he took the photo during a rainstorm on April 23 near Shipu Temple in Taipei's Zhongzheng District. Garcia said he captured the photo during one of his regular night shoots.

The diminutive size of the child in comparison to the umbrella comically mirrors the distorted proportions of Stitch's head to its body. The cutesy umbrella complete with protruding ears is also a typical sight in Taiwan, due to the heavy influence of Japan's kawaii (cute) culture.


(Daniel Garcia)
