TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan recorded 25 consecutive days without domestic coronavirus transmissions Thursday (May 7), officials said that restrictions imposed on restaurants to reduce the risk of infections might soon be relaxed.

While the restaurants should still respect social distancing and keep tables and customers apart, measures about the use of common chopsticks and other utensils could soon be relaxed, CNA quoted a spokesman for the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) as saying.

Any relaxation would also be dependent on the behavior of customers and of the public at large, officials added. If members of the public continued to wear face masks, to respect social distancing, to wash hands frequently and to stay at home when they felt ill, then it would be possible to advance toward fewer restrictions, the CNA report said.

Amid the infection slowdown, hotels across Taiwan were already launching new promotional plans to attract domestic tourists, though foreign travelers were still barred from entering the country, unless they held residency permits.

