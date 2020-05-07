  1. Home
  2. World

US Armed Forces to ban coronavirus survivors

Recruiters worried about new infections and permanent damage: Military Times

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/05/07 17:10
U.S. Marines in the United Arab Emirates 

U.S. Marines in the United Arab Emirates  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Armed Forces of the United States will ban coronavirus survivors from joining the military, according to a report by the Military Times Wednesday (May 6).

A memo circulating on Twitter said a past diagnosis for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) would lead to disqualification by military entrance processing stations. The stations were expecting a surge in the number of applicants to join the military after the graduation season.

A Pentagon spokeswoman confirmed the authenticity of the memo, which also listed guidelines such as the taking of temperature and questions about symptoms, according to the Military Times.

While other viral illnesses do not prevent applicants from being approved, the early stage of research into the Wuhan coronavirus has raised doubts about issues such as the permanency of lung damage and the likelihood of a second infection.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
US Army
Pentagon
Military Times

RELATED ARTICLES

This video shows how Taiwan is beating the coronavirus
This video shows how Taiwan is beating the coronavirus
2020/05/07 07:40
Taiwanese COVID-19 vaccine still has hurdles to clear: CECC expert
Taiwanese COVID-19 vaccine still has hurdles to clear: CECC expert
2020/05/06 21:08
‘One Belt One Road’ begins to stall in SE Asia as Chinese economy reels
‘One Belt One Road’ begins to stall in SE Asia as Chinese economy reels
2020/05/06 18:26
Taiwan baseball to allow 1,000 fans per game starting Friday
Taiwan baseball to allow 1,000 fans per game starting Friday
2020/05/06 18:02
Wuhan virus finally alters global perceptions of the PRC: William Stanton
Wuhan virus finally alters global perceptions of the PRC: William Stanton
2020/05/06 17:44