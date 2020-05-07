US Armed Forces to ban coronavirus survivors

U.S. Marines in the United Arab Emirates U.S. Marines in the United Arab Emirates (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Armed Forces of the United States will ban coronavirus survivors from joining the military, according to a report by the Military Times Wednesday (May 6).

A memo circulating on Twitter said a past diagnosis for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) would lead to disqualification by military entrance processing stations. The stations were expecting a surge in the number of applicants to join the military after the graduation season.

A Pentagon spokeswoman confirmed the authenticity of the memo, which also listed guidelines such as the taking of temperature and questions about symptoms, according to the Military Times.

While other viral illnesses do not prevent applicants from being approved, the early stage of research into the Wuhan coronavirus has raised doubts about issues such as the permanency of lung damage and the likelihood of a second infection.