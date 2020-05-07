Overseas Taiwanese confirmed with COVID-19 may soon be able to return. Overseas Taiwanese confirmed with COVID-19 may soon be able to return. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation in Taiwan continues to improve, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said it has started to consider allowing some of the overseas coronavirus-infected citizens to return to the country.

CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told CNA that a few Taiwanese living abroad have expressed a desire to come home after testing positive for the infectious disease. Chuang said government health officials have held a meeting to discuss the situation and have reached consensus on allowing the citizens' return under certain conditions.

Chuang pointed out that it has been rather difficult for Taiwanese who contracted the virus overseas to receive proper treatment or secure necessary medical supplies, since the pandemic has overwhelmed most countries' medical systems. Most of them might not even have had a chance to undergo related testing, he added.

Chuang said the experts have agreed that there needs to be a two-month gap between the first time the Taiwanese patients experienced coronavirus symptoms and their return. He said that returning Taiwanese will not be allowed to board flights unless all their symptoms have cleared up.

The CECC spokesman explained that Taiwanese who have been confirmed with COVID-19 in the last two months may also return, given that their two most recent throat swab samples have tested negative. He stressed that all returning patients will be placed in quarantine centers for two weeks before receiving another round of testing.

Although medical experts have agreed on the initial proposal, Chuang said it is not final. He also urged the Taiwanese public to refrain from a "witch-hunt" of coronavirus patients and said the government will try its best to bring back every citizen.